The following corrections & clarifications have been published on stories produced by The Farmington Daily Times' newsroom:

• A story that ran on 1A of the May 28 edition incorrectly stated who organized the Memorial Day Service. Serenity and Company, which owns Memory Gardens, put on and paid for the Memorial Day service. The cemetery manager Elizabeth Smith and her staff organized the event. Various organizations such as Desert Gold Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution help the staff each year.

• A phone number for more information regarding the Farmington Cinematheque Series screening of "If Beale Street Could Talk" on May 17 was listed incorrectly in the calendar on page 5A of the May 16 edition of The Daily Times. The correct number is 505-566-3430.

The Daily Times makes every effort to publish fair and accurate information. If you find an error, please call the editor at 505-564-4624.

How to report a correction:

To report corrections & clarifications, contact:

· Phone: 1-505-564-4624

· E-mail: accuracy@daily-times.com

Please indicate whether you're responding to content published online or in the newspaper.

Contact Editor John R. Moses at 505-564-4624, or via email at jmoses@daily-times.com.

