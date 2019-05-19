Buy Photo The E3 Children's Museum and Science Center is seen Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Farmington. The city is considering moving the facility across town to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Farmington, San Juan County and Aztec will discuss budgets for fiscal year 2020 during meetings this week.

The City of Farmington's preliminary budget does not include funding for the E3 Children's Museum and Science Center or the Farmington Indian Center. Instead, the city is considering moving the staff and services from those facilities to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park and the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center.

The Farmington City Council meets at 9 a.m. May 21 at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive.

Meanwhile the Aztec City Commission will discuss its budget during a special work session at 6 p.m. May 201 at Aztec City Hall, 201 W. Chaco Street.

The San Juan County Commission meets at 4 p.m. May 21 at the San Juan County administration building located at 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

In addition to discussing the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, the County Commission will discuss adopting a gross receipts tax within the Valley Water and Sanitation District to pay for water and wastewater improvements.

Other topics on the agenda include grant funding to pay for work on County Road 5500 as well as a grant agreement with the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration for the county film studio.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/2019/05/19/meeting-roundup-farmington-aztec-san-juan-county-discuss-budgets/3702765002/