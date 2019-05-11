Story Highlights Farmington, Aztec and CCSD will discuss their budgets for the upcoming year.

Bloomfield could add advanced metering.

The MRA Commission will discuss revitalizing Main Street with the help of an EPA grant.

Donald Scott Patterson plays golf, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 during the Four Corners Invitational at the Pinon Hills Golf Course in Farmington. The Farmington City Council is discussing project priorities for the upcoming years, including possible upgrades at the golf course. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — Over the past few months, Farmington has used its new Community Transformation and Economic Development fund to knock down dilapidated buildings, install wayfinding signs, purchase properties, build trails and plan for future projects.

Now the city must decide how to strategically use the fund. The City Council will discuss priorities and bonds over the next few weeks.

The City Council will have a special work session starting at 9 a.m. May 13 focused on determining priorities for the Community Transformation and Economic Development fund. This work session will be at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive.

The City Council began those discussions during a special work session on May 7. The meeting can be viewed online at fmtn.org. During that meeting, City Manager Rob Mayes said there are about 75 projects proposed.

Nick Vernars races home from second base to score a run against the Danville Hoots, Tuesday, July 7, 2018 during Game 6 of the Connie Mack World Series at Ricketts Park in Farmington. The City of Farmington may decide to renovate Ricketts Park using the Community Transformation and Economic Development Fund in partnership with Farmington Municipal School District. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

Some of the topics discussed on May 7 included updating the Piñon Hills Golf Course, installing turf at Ricketts Park, building an auditorium at the Farmington Museum and studying opportunities for building a retirement community.

Farmington, Aztec and CCSD discuss budgets for upcoming year

Municipal governments are drafting budgets for the upcoming fiscal year. These budgets outline where the cities and town will spend taxpayer money. The public can also learn about the local economies while the municipalities discuss their budgets.

The City of Farmington is inviting the public to a preliminary budget presentation at 6 p.m. May 14 at Farmington City Hall. People unable to make the presentation can view it online at fmtn.org.

Meanwhile, the Aztec City Commission will have a budget workshop starting at 5:15 p.m. May 14 prior to its regular meeting at Aztec City Hall, 201 W. Chaco St.

The Central Consolidated School District is also setting its budget for the upcoming year. The district will have a public hearing to discuss the budget at 5 p.m. May 13 in the board room of the Shiprock Administration Building. The CCSD board of education will also have a work session at 4:30 p.m. May 16 in Shiprock. The agenda has not yet been released.

Kirtland to discuss fireworks

It’s been about a year since the Town of Kirtland began discussions with businessman Jim Burnham about regulations of fireworks sold in the town limits. Burnham will attend the Town Council meeting at 4:30 p.m. May 14 to request changes to the existing fireworks codes.

Burnham will address possible changes to two sections of the town code related to fireworks — which ones can be shot off in town limits and requirements for vendors.

The regulation of fireworks is a topic before the Kirtland Town Council this week. Firecrackers for sale are seen at Ransom Fireworks LLC, Saturday, June 25, 2016 in Flora Vista. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

The code can be read at kirtlandnm.gov and the Town Council meets at Kirtland Town Hall, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland.

The Town Council will also discuss donating to Project Graduation. Other topics include outdoor recreation amenities including the town park and walking path.

Farmington could apply for grant to revitalize Main Street

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is accepting applications for grants intended to help communities develop strategies and plans for revitalizing Main Street corridors while promoting outdoor recreation.

Vehicles drive along West Main Street, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 in Farmington in this file photo. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

The Farmington Metropolitan Redevelopment Area commission could recommend the city submit an application for this grant. The application deadline is May 31.

Two years ago, Millinocket, Maine received the EPA grant to revitalize its Main Street corridor after the town’s main employer — Great Northern Paper — closed after 100 years of business. The grant allowed Millinocket to expand its broadband infrastructure in an underutilized part of the downtown. At the same time, it is trying to market its proximity to the northern end of the Appalachian Trail and Mt. Katahdin to bring in new residents and tourists.

Applying for the grant is one of the topics the MRA commission will discuss during a meeting at 4 p.m. May 14 at HQ, 119 W. Main St.

Other topics include changes to bike lanes and developing a questionnaire for Animas District businesses to help the city implement the Metropolitan Redevelopment Area plan.

Advanced metering could come to Bloomfield

Bloomfield residents and businesses could get new meters to measure their water usage. Public Works Director Jason Thomas will present a potential contract that would replace the current meters and billing system with advanced metering, or smart meters. These meters are intended to help customers better understand their usage by measuring usage on regular intervals of an hour or less. These meters also help utilities identify leaks faster and provide more accurate billing.

The Bloomfield City Council meets inside the Council Chambers at Bloomfield City Hall. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

Thomas’ presentation will come near the beginning of the 6 p.m. May 13 City Council meeting at Bloomfield City Hall, 915 N. 1st St.

Bloomfield schools could add an educational assistant that speaks American Sign Language

Bloomfield School Board will discuss hiring an educational assistant who knows American Sign Language and which computer science courses to offer during the upcoming school year. The School Board will have a work session at 5 p.m. May 14 at the administration building at 325 N. Bergin Lane. Its regular meeting will follow the work session.

Farmington Municipal School Board will also meet this week. The board will have a special work session at 11 a.m. May 15.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

