The Daily Times (Photo: The Daily Times stock image)

FARMINGTON — A construction worker was killed in an incident that led to a power outage impacting portions of Farmington today.

XL Concrete Company was working behind 3834 E. Main Street when the incident occurred, according to City of Farmington spokeswoman Georgette Allen. Allen was unable to provide details about the type of work XL Concrete Company was conducting or how the worker died.

She said the Occupational Safety and Hazard Administration will investigate the incident.

The Farmington Electric Utility System posted that the incident led to an outage on the Animas and College circuits.

As of 1 p.m., the utility reported it had restored power to most of the impacted customers except for Bowlero Lanes.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/2019/05/06/osha-investigating-incident-led-power-outage-worker-death/1121840001/