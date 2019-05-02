Buy Photo erenia Lopez holds a sign Wednesday during an International Workers Day rally in Farmington. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Immigrant rights advocacy group Somos Un Pueblo Unido hosted an International Workers Day rally and celebration Wednesday evening outside the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.

Members protested family separations and deportations while also counting down the months until the state's minimum wage increases.

Farmington resident Victor Celis said he attended the rally to support the community that helped him get his documents for legal residency. He moved to the area 28 years ago and is originally from Mexico City.

Jacob Whitley, a Farmington resident, said he doesn't know much about Somos Un Pueblo Unido. When he was looking for International Workers Day events, Whitley said he could only find one in Farmington. He said he supports protecting migrants.

