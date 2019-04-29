Buy Photo Navajo Lake is pictured, April 18, 2019, in the community of Navajo Dam. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation plans to release 5,000 cubic feet of water per second from the reservoir this summer. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is planning on releasing up to 5,000 cubic feet per second of water from Navajo Dam in late May or early June, according to a project notice released Friday.

This spring peak release comes after high levels of snowpack brought above average runoff into the depleted reservoir.

The peak of the release will be 5,000 cubic feet per second for five days. The spring peak release is intended to maintain a base flow that will protect endangered fish habitat between Farmington and Lake Powell.

The public can learn about this release during a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Bloomfield City Hall, 915 N. 1st Street. Meeting topics will also include general reservoir operations, managing risk of floods, safe channel capacity, sedimentation and bank erosion and risk to property owners in the floodplain.

The spring peak release of 2016 led to flooding, including nearly sweeping a trailer into the river.

