Story Highlights Aztec’s City Commission will discuss the future of two city-owned buildings when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Bloomfield City Council meets in closed session Monday to discuss electric utility negotiations with the City of Farmington, and water delivery negotiations.

Farmington Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Policy Committee will discuss a future plan for bicycle and pedestrian paths Thursday.

The City of Farmington is considering installing ziplines at Lake Farmington. (Photo11: The Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — The City of Farmington will consider a resolution declaring it a 'Second Amendment Preservation City' during its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive.

The resolution is similar to the measure passed by San Juan County Commission in reaction to gun control bills that have been introduced in the state Legislature.

The meeting will be broadcast live at fmtn.org.

In addition to discussing the Second Amendment Preservation City resolution, the City Council will hear a presentation about its feasibility study for aerial adventures at Lake Farmington and Berg Park East.

Ziplines, willow mazes, a giant swing and a tree house are among the various elements the city of Farmington is considering building at two separate locations.

Mayor Nate Duckett initially proposed ziplines at the lake about a year ago. The project grew after community input.

The City Council will also discuss a short-term electricity generation project.

Commission will discuss future of Aztec HUB

550 Brewing has become a staple of downtown Aztec since the owners began leasing space at Aztec’s business incubator, the HUB. While the city considers the brewery a success, it may decide to sell the building.

Aztec purchased the building in 2017 and will need to remodel and renovate it to meet public building standards, including compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The city would also need to pay salaries of staff to work at the HUB.

The City Commission will discuss the future of this building, as well as the future of the city-owned building that formerly served as Aztec Boys & Girls Clubs Teen Center, during a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Aztec City Hall, 201 W. Chaco St.

Bloomfield continues electric utility, ditch discussions

The Bloomfield City Council will meet in closed session to discuss the city’s ongoing negotiations with the city of Farmington regarding an electric utility as well as the negotiations with Bloomfield Irrigation District for water delivery to the city’s reservoir.

The City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Bloomfield City Hall, 915 N. 1st St.

MPO policy committee will discuss bicycle, pedestrian plan

The Farmington Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Policy Committee will discuss a future plan for bicycle and pedestrian paths during its monthly meeting. The MPO consists of representatives from Farmington, Aztec, Bloomfield, Kirtland, San Juan County and New Mexico Department of Transportation. The committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/2019/02/24/farmington-may-declare-itself-second-amendment-preservation-city/2952760002/