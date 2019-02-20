Buy Photo Ren Harris prepares a beverage Wednesday at Cosmic Cafe in downtown Farmington. (Photo11: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — After more than a year of work, Cosmic Café is now serving customers in downtown Farmington.

Farmington’s newest coffee shop will celebrate its grand opening at 4 p.m. Saturday with live music.

The coffee shop operates in conjunction with the comic book store Tales of Tomorrow, located at 220 W. Main St. next to the former coffee shop Andrea Kristina’s Bookstore and Kafe.

Tales of Tomorrow opened in 2017 with the anticipation that Cosmic Café would open shortly after. However, the building needed some upgrades and renovations before the coffee shop could open.

The owners worked on the renovations, doing some of it by hand.

“A lot of work was put into giving it a facelift,” said Derek Lowell, one of the co-owners.

Co-owner Ren Harris and Lowell described the business as a family-owned mom and pop shop. Harris explained that Steve Clark, another one of the owners, is her step-father and Lowell is her boyfriend.

The group says Harris was the mastermind behind the Cosmic Café. She said Andrea Kristina’s was an inspiration for her when she came up with the concept for the Cosmic Café.

“I loved Andrea Kristina’s as a teenager,” she said. “I was so bummed out when it closed.”

Harris said that element was lacking in downtown Farmington after Andrea Kristina’s closed in 2012.

“I wanted a place for people to come in and sit down and read,” she said.

Harris said the café focuses on espressos, but also offers a variety of other beverages including teas and soda as well as baked goods like muffins, cookies and scones. She makes the baked goods from scratch and hopes to eventually expand into pies and sandwiches.

In addition to serving coffee, the Cosmic Café offers opportunities for the community to gather. Every Wednesday evening, the Cosmic Café hosts a sketch night for artists.

While the grand opening is Saturday, the Cosmic Café has been serving customers seven days a week since January.

“People off the street are excited to have a place like this,” Harris said.

