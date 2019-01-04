Jim Crowley named chairman pro-tem

Jack Fortner (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

AZTEC — The San Juan County Commission unanimously has voted to appoint Jack Fortner as the commission chairman and Jim Crowley as chairman pro-tem.

Fortner is a Farmington defense attorney and previously served as president of the University of New Mexico Board of Regents. He in his second consecutive term on the San Juan County Commission and previously served on the County Commission from 1996 until 2004.

This is not Fortner’s first time serving as chairman. He was also chairman of the County Commission in 2017 and 2014. Fortner served as chairman pro-tem in 2018.

Crowley was elected to the commission in 2016 and previously served on the Aztec City Commission and Aztec Municipal School District Board of Education.

