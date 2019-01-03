Week celebrating teen singing sensation will start Jan. 6

AZTEC — The San Juan County Commission recognized country singer Chevel Shepherd with a proclamation declaring the week starting Jan. 6 as Chevel Shepherd Week.

Shepherd won the television talent contest “The Voice” in December. She is a 16-year-old Farmington High School student.

During her many appearances on the program, NBC broadcast clips and interviews with Shepherd about her life. The proclamation states that those clips cast San Juan County in a positive light.

Shepherd attended the County Commission meeting this evening to accept the proclamation. She thanked all the commissioners after receiving the proclamation.

“It's super cool,” she told The Daily Times. “I feel very honored because this town has supported me so much, and now they're giving me even more by proclaiming Chevel Shepherd Week.”

The county previously had issued a proclamation for Chevel Shepherd Day, but put off naming a specific day until she returned from competing in California.

Shepherd returned to San Juan County on Dec. 22 and was greeted by a crowd of fans who lined the streets from Aztec to Farmington. A rally in her honor was held at FHS.

