Teenage country singer Chevel Sheperd (center, foreground) of New Mexico belts out "God Bless America" at the inauguration of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (left center) and Lt. Gov. Howie Morales (right center) on Tuesday in Santa Fe, N.M. (Photo: Morgan Lee/AP)

FARMINGTON — The San Juan County Commission is scheduled to proclaim Chevel Shepherd Week when it meets at 4 p.m. Thursday at the county administration building, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

The meeting was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday but was rescheduled due to the New Year holiday.

The proclamation may happen at the start of the meeting.

The Commission will also discuss state and federal legislative requests for 2019.

CLOSE Get to know NBC "The Voice" contestant Chevel Shepherd of Farmington. Wochit, Farmington Daily Times

Other meeting topics include transferring the ownership of the Harper Valley subdivision’s wastewater collection system to Valley Water and Sanitation District.

MORE: 'The Voice' winner Chevel Shepherd to perform at governor's inauguration

Shepherd, 16, is a recent winner on NBC's "The Voice." She belted out "God Bless America" during a Tuesday inauguration event for New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in Santa Fe.

The Farmington High School junior earned the most support among "The Voice" voters nationwide last month and claimed the grand prize of a recording contract with the Universal Music Group.

She is planning to hold a public concert soon in San Juan County.

MORE: 'The Voice' winner Chevel Shepherd planning Farmington concert in January

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/2019/01/02/chevel-shepherd-voice-nbc-san-juan-county-commission-farmington/2463640002/