Downtown Farmington is pictured in 2017 in this file photo. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — The Farmington City Council will discuss updating its Metropolitan Redevelopment Area plan during a work session at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive.

The MRA encompasses an area between Apache Street, Butler Avenue and West Murray Drive. This includes downtown Farmington, the Civic Center and the San Juan Regional Medical Center.

The plan was initially developed in 2009 and helped with the city’s work on the downtown Complete Streets renovation.

It will also discuss design options for the Bisti Bay Water Park, which is replacing the former Brookside Pool.

The meeting can be streamed live online at fmtn.org.

County Commission to discuss animal shelter rates

The San Juan County Commission will discuss the fiscal year 2020 rates for housing animals at the Aztec and Farmington Regional animal shelters during its meeting at 4 p.m. at the county administration building, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

It will also hear a presentation of the fiscal year 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/2018/12/17/farmington-discuss-plan-downtown-and-surrounding-areas/2318400002/