Girls Scouts of New Mexico Trails launches online cookie sales statewide

FARMINGTON — If you’re craving your annual Thin Mint or Samoas fix, you don’t have to go out in the cold and find a folding table staffed by your local Girl Scouts troop. Girl Scout Cookies will come to you this year.

That’s because Girls Scouts of New Mexico Trails, the statewide Girl Scouts branch, opted to go virtual for its 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season due to COVID-19, according to a press release.

The organization is selling cookies online at NMGirlScouts.org, and it's also using Amazon Alexa, Google Voice and Grubhub. One can purchase cookies through March 21.

Per the release, one can order via Amazon Alexa and Google Voice by saying “Ask Girl Scouts to find cookies near me.” One can also order cookies by texting “COOKIES” to 59618, according to the release.

Per the release, Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails serves approximately 5,000 girls and adults across central and northern New Mexico, and the council serves 23 New Mexico counties — including Bernalillo, Catron, Curry, Roosevelt, San Juan, Santa Fe, Socorro and Torrance Counties.

The release also said selling cookies teaches life skills such as decision-making, money management and business ethics.

For information, visit Girls Scouts of New Mexico Trails' website.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports and business for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

