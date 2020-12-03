East side Walmart in Farmington closed for sanitizing after employees positive for COVID-19

FARMINGTON — The east side Walmart in Farmington is closed and is scheduled to reopen on the morning of Dec. 5, giving cleaning crews time to sanitize and clean the building as multiple employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Walmart location at 4600 E. Main St. was closed at 2 p.m. on Dec. 3 and is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. on Dec. 5, according to a Walmart statement.

Third-party cleaning crews are set to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building while it is closed.

The retailer had four employees listed with positive COVID-19 cases on the Dec. 2 Rapid Response COVID-19 watchlist, according to the New Mexico Environment Department.

The east side location had seven positive cases listed on Nov. 29, according to the state environment department.

The closure will give employees time to restock shelves and prepare the store for its Dec. 5 reopening, according to the company’s statement.

The statement did not say if customers with scheduled home deliveries or curbside pickup orders would be affected.

It was last month when the west side Walmart at 1400 W. Main St. was closed for 15 days, initially by corporate officials then by state officials.

The west side location was closed on the afternoon of Nov. 6 by corporate officials. It was scheduled to reopen on the morning of Nov. 8. The state environment department, however, closed the location on Nov. 7 for two weeks, allowing it to reopen on Nov. 21.

The east side location has not been listed as a closure by the state environment department, as of Dec. 2.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

