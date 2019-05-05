Shiprock (Photo: The Daily Times stock image)

Air ambulance service gains accreditation

FARMINGTON – San Juan Regional Medical Center’s AirCare air ambulance service was recently reaccredited through 2021 by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS).

That accreditation helps ensure the highest safety and customer care standards through a rigorous audit process, the hospital said in a press release Thursday.

The process is voluntary and happens every three years. Areas examined include training and education, aircraft maintenance, and staff and pilot qualifications, the release said.

“These standards aren’t just something that AirCare focuses on once every three years when it’s time for accreditation. Our team maintains these standards daily in order to provide safe, high quality care for the patients we serve,” AirCare Manager, Mike Berve, said.

The air ambulance service utilizes a fixed-wing plane and a helicopter which are available 24 hours a day to transport critically ill and injured patients. AirCare has been accredited since 1995.

City of Farmington human resources director recognized

FARMINGTON – The City of Farmington’s top human resources officer was awarded the Society for Human Resources Management’s top honor.

Tom Swenk was named HR Professional of the Year. Swenk has spent seven years as the city’s human resources director.

“During this time he has brought in new trainings, restructured the City’s pay plan and implemented national program, ‘Project Search,” the press release stated.

City Manager Rob Mayes praised Swenk’s professionalism in that press release last month.

“The City of Farmington is incredibly proud of Mr. Swenk and would like to congratulate him on his recent accomplishment,” Mays said. “He is a dedicated, people-focused leader who works diligently to strike a balance between the needs of the organization with the needs of the employees. We are fortunate to have Mr. Swenk as a member of our team.”

“The SHRM recognizes HR professionals annually who elevate the profession, serve as role models for their peers and set the standard for others in the profession,” the release stated.

Swenk was recognized during the April 9 city council meeting.

Downtown project asks for your advice

A survey sent out by Downtown Farmington: A MainStreet Project seeks input from residents about the kinds of businesses people want to see in a revitalized downtown, and what kinds of goods and services those businesses should offer.

“We want to know what you would like to experience in Historic Downtown Farmington,” the Main Street office said via email. “Please take our short survey (less than 10 minutes) using the link below. We are looking for the top prospects for business recruitment and retention in order to create a vibrant, strong, and economically viable downtown.”

Survey components include "Eating & Drinking Establishments, Entertainment, Retail Establishments, Service Oriented Businesses, and Housing Opportunities.”

They ask that this link be shared with family, friends, and colleagues: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2368WTW.

Botanical event well attended at Memory Gardens of Farmington

FARMINGTON – Jerry Guttman of Serenity & Co. Memorial Services reported that dozens of people showed up for a spring flower planting event at the Memory Gardens of Farmington cemetery Tuesday morning.

The business purchased flowers for people to plant during the cemetery’s first botanical event. The business also provided refreshments, sunscreen and gardening tools.

Orthopedic Associates: New facility started, same day joint surgeries offered

FARMINGTON – Orthopedic Associates celebrated a ground breaking in Farmington Tuesday afternoon for a new MRI suite they are adding onto an existing building at 2300 E 30th St.

The business has also expanded its line of professional medical services.

Orthopedic Associates now performs same day surgery total joint replacements in the Four Corners Ambulatory Surgery Center, according to Practice Manager Jeff Johanson.

For more information call them at 505-327-1400.

Daily Times wins 5 SPJ awards

Farmington Daily Times staffers won five awards Friday night during the Society of Professional Journalists Top of the Rockies awards ceremony at the Denver Press Club.

Hannah Grover, Jon Austria, Gannett's Western Digital Optimization Team and online producer Bryce Houston won First Place, Multimedia Story, for an in-depth examination of the past, present and future of the San Juan Generating Station headlined “How San Juan Generating Station went from powerhouse to possible closure.”

Judges praised Grover’s writing and graphics by Houston that simplified the delivery of complex ownership information, as well as Houston’s interactive timeline that told the story with words and photos by Austria, who now works at another Gannett publication in Florida.

Grover also won second place awards for Politics: General Reporting for her look at the fight over the Bears Ears Monument in Utah, and for General Reporting - Series or Package for coverage of issues around the San Juan Generating Station and San Juan Mine.

Editor John R. Moses won second place for staff editorials.

Mike Easterling and Matt Hollinshead won third place in Breaking News for their deadline coverage of a shooting last year in Brookside Park that happened while a high school football game was being played nearby, causing a lockdown of the field.

The Daily Times competed in the print, circulation less than 10,000 division. The contest was run by the Society of Professional Journalists' Colorado chapter and was open to media organizations in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

