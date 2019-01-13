Jamie Church (Photo: Farmington Chamber of Commerce)

New president/CEO starting soon at Farmington chamber

FARMINGTON — There will be a new leader at the Farmington Chamber of Commerce soon, but she’s certainly not new to the chamber and the region's nonprofit community.

Jamie Church will take over for outgoing President/CEO Audra Winters, who served for five years. Chuch starts on Jan. 21, the chamber announced earlier this month in a press release.

Winters has taken a job in another state.

Church had served for a dozen years as development director for Childhaven before joining Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, her alma mater, as an officer of development and major gifts.

She’s no stranger to chamber members, as she’s involved in many vital chamber concerns. Church served two terms on the Farmington Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is a Farmington Redcoat Ambassador, as well as chairing the Membership Committee and serving on the Health and Wellness Committee and the Special Events and Promotions Committee.

Audra Winters (Photo: Audra Winters)

She has also been involved in several local efforts, including the Farmington Branding Alliance Live Committee’s coffees to introduce new residents to the area and cast a new light on aspects of living here for existing residents, and is a major proponent of yoga.

“On the behalf of the Chamber Search Committee and the Executive Committee we would like to thank all of the strong applicants,” Chamber board Chair Adam Kinney said. “All we are sad to see Winters leave us she has been a great leader and will always have a place in our hearts. The Board of Directors could not be more pleased to have Church’s vision and passion. She is accomplished, experienced and will be a valuable addition and leader in the Farmington business community.”

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce Inc. is organized to serve and advance the civic and business interests of the city of Farmington and the Four Corners region, the group said in its press release.

The chamber office is located at 100 W. Broadway Ave. in Farmington. Call 505-325-0279 or visit www.gofarmington.com for more information on chamber events and services.

Buy Photo Northern Edge Casino is pictured on Monday, May 21, 2018. (Photo: Jon Austria/The Daily Times)

Northern Edge celebrates 7 years

UPPER FRUITLAND — The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (Navajo Gaming) has announced two days of events celebrating Northern Edge Navajo Casino’s seven-year anniversary.

On Jan. 16 and again on Jan. 31, there will be giveaways with prizes that include two ATVs and some $250 gas cards, plus other events. There will also be live entertainment and complimentary cake.

“We say thank you to our host chapter Upper Fruitland, patrons and travelers to the Four Corners area that support Northern Edge Casino,” said Navajo Gaming Interim CEO Brian Parrish in a press release. “We greatly appreciate the support from our Farmington community, The Navajo Nation President and his administration along with the Speaker, Navajo Nation Council and its committees, and our Gaming Board. We also express gratitude to our talented Northern Edge team members whose dedication and desire to create success has allowed us to provide hundreds of high-quality Navajo jobs, offer valuable training, and distribute millions of dollars in revenue to the Nation.”

Navajo Gaming was established 12 years ago, and Northern Edge was the third Navajo Gaming Property launched after Fire Rock Casino and Flowing Water Casino.

For more information go to http://www.northernedgenavajocasino.com/.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/money/business/2019/01/13/four-corners-business-briefs-january-2019-farmington-chamber-northern-edge/2552081002/