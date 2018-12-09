San Juan Regional Medical Center staff show off their award from the American Heart Association in recognition of the lifesaving efforts put forth when patients suffer heart attacks. (Photo: Courtesy San Juan Regional Medical Center)

San Juan Regional Medical Center wins Heart Association Award again

FARMINGTON — The American Heart Association has honored San Juan Regional Medical Center’s emergency medical services department, the hospital announced Wednesday.

The association’s executive director, Terri Archibeque, presented the Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Award to hospital officials on Wednesday at EMS headquarters in Farmington.

“At the American Heart Association, I see a lot of statistics that aren’t always good. Heart disease is the number one cause of death in New Mexico. I’m not accepting of that. I know we have the ability to change. You are making an impact and I’m so excited you are receiving another gold status,” Archibeque said.

The hospital’s press release stated that more than 250,000 people experience a STEMI, the deadliest type of heart attack caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart.

The department uses the Heart Association’s STEMI protocols, starting with paramedics who can determine in the field if a heart attack has occurred.

“Being able to rapidly identify suspected heart attack patients allows them to promptly notify San Juan Regional Medical Center and trigger an early response from the awaiting hospital personnel,” the release stated.

This is the third year SJRMC’s EMS department has received the award.

“To see an accomplishment like that repeat itself, this is what we strive for,” paramedic Gary Woolsey said in the release.

Buy Photo Donations started piling up early during Wednesday night's Business After Hours food drive for the Echo Food Bank. (Photo: John R. Moses/The Daily Times)

Chamber food drive nets a haul of holiday edibles

FARMINGTON — Last week’s Business After Hours event featured more than food, raffles and music. The holiday mixer’s attendees brought in 2,666 pounds of food for Farmington’s ECHO Food Bank. On top of that, food bank President and CEO Alicia B. Borrego reported that more than $400 was contributed, as well.

The three companies sponsoring the event were Kysar Millennium Leavitt Insurance Agency, ReMax of Farmington and Courtyard by Marriott, according to Chamber CEO Audra Winters.

She said those businesses have sponsored the event for more than a decade.

The food bank is located at 401 S. Commercial Ave. in Farmington, and donations are still being sought. Call 505-326-3770 for hours of operation, holiday hours and other information.

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce's Jan. 18 banquet will have an island theme. (Photo: Farmington Chamber of Commerce)

Chamber banquet Jan. 18 to have island theme

FARMINGTON — Save the date. The theme of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet is Havana Nights. The event takes place Jan. 18 at the San Juan Country Club and will feature the announcement of the 2018 Business and Citizen of the Year honorees.

Chamber board chairman Brian Kinney will give the group’s annual update. Music will be provided by Ryan Woodard of Island Style.

Table sponsorship costs $500 for 10 tickets. Individual tickets are $45 each, and they move fast. Call 505-325-0279 for more information.

