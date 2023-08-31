Calendar of events for Aug. 31 through Sept. 6

The Farmington Daily-Times

Science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics activities will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Makers Market presented by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council returns from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors, arts and crafts, music and more. Call 505-320-0615.

The Bloomfield Growers Market takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 in Bishop Square Park at the corner of 1st Street and Broadway Avenue in Bloomfield. Email bloomfieldgrowersmarket@gmail.com for more information.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

An opening reception for the San Juan College Glass Art Encore Student Exhibition will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Art Gallery on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. The show remains on display through Sept. 29. Call 505-566-3464.

Karaoke Night takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-360-5032.

The Theater Ensemble Arts production of “Much Ado About Nothing” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd, in Farmington. The production continues Sept. 8-9. Tickets are $10 and $12. Call 505-326-2839.

The 3 Redneck Tenors perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $24 and $28. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org/shows.

Cowboy Karaoke will be offered at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

The Stillwater Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Lightning Rock performs at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Bryon Ramone Band performs in the Cedar Bow Lounge at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The Shiprock Farmers’ Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 2 in the parking lot of the Shiprock Chapter house on U.S. Highway 64. Call 505-446-4444.

A crafts show will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free.

The 34th annual Totah Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event includes an Indian Market, a rug auction, live music, vendors and more. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

A car show will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1200.

Bobbie Nell and Mike Leonard perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Mary Jo Walters Historic Property, 665 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington, in a performance presented by the Jicarilla Mustang Heritage Alliance Tack Sale and the San Juan County Historical Society Book Sale. Free. Call 970-739-3957.

The Country Rebels perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free.

Signal 99, Scarlet Night and Let’s Go Brandon perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at Dino’s Lounge and Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

The Young Guns Band performs at 9 p.m. Saturday Sept. 2 and at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Black Velvet continues the Music in the Shade series with a performance at 4 p.m. Sunday ,Sept. 3 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Call 505-632-0879.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program is offered at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept, 4 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

The Kirtland Growers Market will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4 at 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-716-2975.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A Farmington Action Team meeting will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Call 505-326-7602.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

The Shiprock Farmers’ Market takes place from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 in the parking lot of the Shiprock Chapter house on U.S. Highway 64. Call 505-446-4444.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers’ Market takes place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

