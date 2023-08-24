Calendar of events for Aug. 24 through Aug. 30

The Farmington Daily-Times

Science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics activities will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Makers Market presented by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council returns from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors, arts and crafts, music and more. Call 505-320-0615.

The Bloomfield Growers Market takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 in Bishop Square Park at the corner of 1st Street and Broadway Avenue in Bloomfield. Email bloomfieldgrowersmarket@gmail.com for more information.

Business After Hours, presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at the San Juan Country Club, 5775 Country Club Drive in Farmington. Entry is $5. Call 505-325-0279.

Sacred Voce performs at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at St. Rose Catholic Church, 7378 U.S. Highway 64 in Blanco. Free.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Open mic night will be presented at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 505-827-4010.

A free screening of the documentary film “The Dawn Wall” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at the Totah Theater, 315 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Call 505-599-1565.

Cowboy Karaoke will be offered at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

Breezin’ performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Krossroad performs at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The Shiprock Farmers’ Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 26 in the parking lot of the Shiprock Chapter house on U.S. Highway 64. Call 505-446-4444.

A flea market and crafts fair take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 505-827-4010.

Author Lorinda Martinez will sign copies of her new book “Running with Changing Women,” from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 26 at Amy’s Bookcase, 2530 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Call 505-327-4647.

Chokecherry Jam continues the Summer Terrace Concert Series with a free performance at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 on the terrace behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Call 505-599-1174.

The Good Ol’ Boys perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 505-827-4010.

NIL, Itami, Mother Raven and SHU perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-326-2337.

The Native American Comedy Jam takes place at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 on the outdoor stage at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington with Pax Harvey, James Junes, Donovan Archambault, Mylo Smith and DJ Who Me? Tickets range from $20 to $40. Call 505-960-7000.

Mark Smith continues the Music in the Shade series with a performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Call 505-632-0879.

The Kirtland Growers Market will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 at 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-716-2975.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 30 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

The Shiprock Farmers’ Market takes place from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 in the parking lot of the Shiprock Chapter house on U.S. Highway 64. Call 505-446-4444.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 30 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers’ Market takes place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

Metalfest featuring (hed)p.e., Heathensun, Mommy Milkers and Leviathan Axe takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Tickets are $20. Call 505-827-4010.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.