Calendar of events for Aug. 17 through Aug. 23

Science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics activities will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Makers Market presented by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council returns from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors, arts and crafts, music and more. Call 505-320-0615.

The Bloomfield Book Club will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St., to discuss “Grandmother Spider” by James D. Doss. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

The Bloomfield Growers Market takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 in Bishop Square Park at the corner of 1st Street and Broadway Avenue in Bloomfield. Email bloomfieldgrowersmarket@gmail.com for more information.

The Four Corners Musical Theatre Company will present its production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 through Saturday, Aug. 19 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $14 and $18. Call 505-599-1148.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Movie Night takes place at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

Karaoke Night takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-360-5032.

Cowboy Karaoke will be offered at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

Joker’s Wild performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Paranormal Dragtivity drag show takes place at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at Dino’s Hideaway and Lounge, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Cover is $5. Call 505-632-3152.

Sitton Shotgun performs at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Band Firerock performs at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The Shiprock Farmers’ Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 19 in the parking lot of the Shiprock Chapter house on U.S. Highway 64. Call 505-446-4444.

A craft show takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-360-5032.

The Cars & Canvases fundraiser for Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity takes place from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 on Main Street in downtown Farmington. The event features artists, a car show, a street cart contest, live music and food vendors. Call 505-258-9273.

Ga Greine continues the Summer Terrace Concert Series with a free performance at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 on the terrace behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Call 505-599-1174.

The Red Shadow Band performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-360-5032.

Comedy Night featuring Manny Hernandez and Armando “Mandoman” Placenia takes place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 in Stingray’s at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Tickets are $25. Call 505-566-1205.

Alex Williams and the Garrett Young Collective perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-326-2337.

Grupo Legado performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at Dino’s Hideaway & Lounge, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Tickets are $20. Call 505-632-5132.

The Ben Gibson Duo performs at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The Wine and Shine Classic Car Show takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. The event features a car show and music by Out on Work Release. Call 505-632-0879.

Chokecherry Jam continues the Music in the Shade series with a performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Call 505-632-0879.

The Aztec Quilting Bee will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21 in the Bloomfield Multicultural Center, 333 S. 1st St. Free.

A career fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7001.

The Kirtland Growers Market will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 at 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-716-2975.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

The Shiprock Farmers’ Market takes place from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 in the parking lot of the Shiprock Chapter house on U.S. Highway 64. Call 505-446-4444.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers’ Market takes place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.