Calendar of events for Aug. 3 through Aug. 9

Science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics activities will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Makers Market presented by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council returns from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors, arts and crafts, music and more. Call 505-320-0615.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The free movie night series continues at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

The Chip in Fore Kids Golf Tournament presented by the Hilcorp Corp. and benefitting the Aztec Boys & Girls Clubs will take place at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at the Piñon Hills Golf Course, 2101 Sunrise Parkway in Farmington. Call 505-324-5113.

Jose Villareal continues the TGIF music series with a free performance at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4 in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 505-599-1197.

An opening reception for “Asdzáá Recalls,” an exhibition of paintings by Gloria Emerson, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Art Gallery on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. The show remains on display through Aug. 25. Call 505-566-3464.

The San Juan County Fair Parade takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 in downtown Farmington. Call 505-325-5415.

Karaoke Night will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-360-5032.

Cowboy Karaoke will be offered at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

The Desert Thunder Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5 in the Sportz Arena at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Severo y Grupo Fuego performs at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The Shiprock Farmers’ Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 5 in the parking lot of the Shiprock Chapter house on U.S. Highway 64. Call 505-446-4444.

The Locke Street Eats Craft Show takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-360-5032.

Kids Fest, featuring games, booths, food and more, takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Farmington, 1925 Positive Way in Farmington. Call 505-327-6396.

An arts and crafts fair takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Flowing Water Casino, 2710 U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock. Free. Call 505-368-2300.

Billy Crawley II and the Good Ol’ Boys will perform from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Flowing Water Casino, 2710 U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock. Call 505-368-2300.

A Day at the Lake with the Farmington Police Department will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at Lake Farmington, 8020 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event includes a DJ, animal adoptions, face painting, games and food. Call 505-599-1053.

Terry Rickard continues the Summer Terrace Concert Series with a free performance at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 on the terrace behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Call 505-599-1174.

Rock N Horse performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-360-5032.

The Sip and Speak series at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec, continues at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 with presentations by Woods Canyon archaeologist Shanna Diederich and Erin Baxter, curator of anthropology at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Admission is $25 and includes a pour of Aztec Centennial Ale. Call 505-436-8030.

A Taylor Swift dance party will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 in the rotunda at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. The event includes a DJ, cookies and soda. Free. Call 505-599-1273 or visit infoway.org.

The Assortment continues the Music in the Shade series with a performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Call 505-632-0879.

The San Juan County Fair runs from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 through Thursday, Aug. 10 and continues Aug. 11-13. The event includes livestock shows, concerts, a carnival, concessions and more. Call 505-325-5415.

The Kirtland Growers Market will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-716-2975.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Dem Dames will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Porter’s Restaurant, 2210 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Everyone is welcome. For more information, email inerlite@sisna.com.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

A rock painting session will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 520-827-4010.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

The Shiprock Farmers’ Market takes place from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 in the parking lot of the Shiprock Chapter house on U.S. Highway 64. Call 505-446-4444.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers’ Market takes place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.