Calendar of events for July 20 through July 26

Science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics activities will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 20 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Connie Mack World Series takes place all day Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 29 at Ricketts Park, 1101 N. Fairgrounds Road in Farmington. Call 505-599-1184 or 505-599-1197 for ticket information.

The Makers Market presented by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council returns from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20 in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors, arts and crafts, music and more. Call 505-320-0615.

The Bloomfield Growers Market takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20 at Bishop Square, 1st Street and Broadway Avenue in Bloomfield. Call 505-402-4778.

Craft Night takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., as participants learn to make junk journals. Free. Call 505-566-2204 or visit infoway.org.

The Four Corners Musical Theatre Company production of “Into the Woods” will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. The production continues through July 30. Tickets are $14 and $18. Call 505-599-1148.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Movie Night will be held at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington, with a free screening of “The Sandlot.” Call 505-772-9663.

A Focus on Farmington coffee gathering will take place at 9 a.m. Friday, July 21 at the Gold Star Academy, 4615 Gila St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-0279.

The Ben Gibson Duo continues the TGIF music series with a free performance at 11 a.m. Friday, July 21 in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 505-599-1197.

The Books and Bites series continues at 2 p.m. Friday, July 21 in the Teen Zone at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a session devoted to salsas. Free. Call 505-599-1273 or visit infoway.org.

The Cottonwood Concert Series continues at 6 p.m. Friday, July 21 in the North Amphitheater outside the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a performance by Daniel Craves and the Meanderings. Free. Call 505-566-2210 or visit infoway.org.

Mark Smith performs at 6 p.m. Friday, July 21 at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Microband karaoke will be presented at 6 p.m. Friday, July 21 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

“Drag Me to Dino’s: After the Apocalypse” will take place at 8 p.m. Friday, July 21 at Dino’s Hideaway & Lounge, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Cover is $5, and attendance is limited to those 21 and older. Call 505-632-3152.

The Friday Night Movies series continues at 8 p.m. Friday, July 21 at the San Juan County Sheriff’s Posse Arena, 9001 Marseille Blvd. in Farmington, with a free screening of “Home on the Range.” Call 505-801-0682.

Cowboy Karaoke will be offered at 8 p.m. Friday, July 21 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

Fate’s Highway performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 in the Sportz Arena at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Lightning Rock performs at 9 p.m. Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Fenders II performs at 10 p.m. Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 22 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The Locke Street Eats Craft Show takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

A poker run benefitting New Beginnings will originate from the Four Corners Harley Davidson shop, 6520 E. Main St. in Farmington. Registration is $15 for singles, $20 for couples. Call 505-325-7578.

The Zia Chicks continue the Summer Terrace Concert Series with a free performance at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 22 on the terrace behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Call 505-599-1174.

The Good Ol’ Boys perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

Steve Blechschmidt continues the Music in the Shade series with a performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Call 505-632-0879.

Ben Gibson performs at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 23 at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Schwayze and Jarv will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 23 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-326-2337.

Irv Wauneka performs at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 23 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

Meghan Casey performs at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, July 24 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-599-1273 or visit infoway.org.

The Kirtland Growers Market will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 24 at 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-716-2975.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 25 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

A rock painting session will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 520-827-4010.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

The San Juan Regional Medical Center will present its Career Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. Interviews will be conducted onsite, and resumes will be accepted. Opportunities are open for nurses, radiologic technicians, phlebotomists, certified nursing and medical assistants, physical and occupational therapists, dieticians and environmental services workers. Visit sanjuanregional.com for more information.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 26 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, July 26 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A virtual community update outlining the activities of the Four Corners Rapid Response Team, which provides technical assistance and coordination of federal funding opportunities in the region, will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26. The lineup of speakers includes San Juan County Manager Mike Stark, Community Builders project manager Mackinzi Taylor, Brian Anderson of the U.S. Department of Energy and Wendy Salazar from the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions. The event is free and open to the public. Log on at https://lanl-us.webex.com/lanl-us/j.php?MTID=m099b5eb528f52400c88b729ee2cbd3af. The meeting number is 2633 679 5024, and the password is myPdtyC5Q42.

The Aztec Farmers’ Market takes place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.