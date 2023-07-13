Calendar of events for July 13 through July 19

The Farmington Daily-Times

USA TODAY NETWORK - NEW MEXICO

Science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics activities will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 13 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The New Mexico Caregivers Coalition will hold community listening sessions for caregivers, care recipients, elected officials and interested community members at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13 at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Call 505-867-6046 for registration information.

The SanghaFest takes place Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16 at the Tico Time River Resort ¼ mile south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550 in northern San Juan County. The event features live music, yoga and workshops. Visit sanghafest.org for information.

The Makers Market presented by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council returns from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13 in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors, arts and crafts, music and more. Call 505-320-0615.

Trivia Night will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-566-2205 or visit infoway.org.

The Four Corners Musical Theatre Company production of “Into the Woods” will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. The production continues each Thursday through Sunday through July 30. Tickets are $14 and $18. Call 505-599-1148.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Free Movie Night series continues at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13 with a screening of “The Princess Bride” at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 520-827-4010.

A Summer Front Porch Party and Carnival will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 14 at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. The event features games, prizes and activities. Admission is $1. Call 505-599-1184.

The Shawn Arrington Blues Band continues the TGIF music series with a free performance at 11 a.m. Friday, July 14 in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 505-599-1197.

The Books and Bites series continues at 2 p.m. Friday, July 14 in the Teen Zone at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with an afternoon of burgers and literature. Call 505-599-1273 or visit infoway.org.

Jane Voss and Hoyle Osborne perform at 7 p.m. Friday, July 14 at the Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village, 125 N. Main Ave. in Aztec. Free. Call 505-334-9829.

The Shawn Arrington Blues Band performs at 7 p.m. Friday, July 14 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 520-827-4010.

The Summer Movie Night series presented by the San Juan County Sheriff’s Posse continues at 8 p.m. Friday, July 14 with a free screening of “Walk, Ride, Rodeo” at the Sheriff’s Posse Arena, 9001 Marseille Blvd. in Farmington. Call 505-801-0682.

The outdoor movie series continues at 8 p.m. Friday, July 14 in the North Courtyard at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a free screening of “Wild, Wild West.” Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

Cowboy Karaoke will be offered at 8 p.m. Friday, July 14 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

Joker’s Wild performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Diné Boyz perform at 9 p.m. Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Latigo performs at 10 p.m. Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 15 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

A flea market will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 520-827-4010.

The American Indian Cultural Arts Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15 and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16 at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. The event includes artists, dancing and concerts by Innastate, Levi Platero and the Jir Project. Free. Call 505-334-6174.

Nina Sasaki and Dan Carlson continue the Summer Terrace Concert Series with a free performance at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15 on the terrace behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Call 505-599-1174.

Breezin’ performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The Maggie Valley Band performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 520-827-4010.

Shannon Raines performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at Dino’s Hideaway and Lounge, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Cover is $10. Call 505-632-5132.

Rob Webster performs at noon Sunday, July 16 at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Jack Ellis continues the Music in the Shade series with a performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Call 505-632-0879.

Kornell Johns performs at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 16 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

The Taco Bell Jr. Classic nine-hole golf tournament will take place at 9 a.m. Monday, July 17 at the Civitan Golf Course, 2200 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. Registration is $10 and is open to young people ages 7 to 16. Call 505-334-4291.

The Aztec Quilting Bee will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 17 at the Bloomfield Multicultural Center, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2840.

A career fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 17 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road in Farmington. Call 505-960-7001.

Mike Schneider’s Pint Size Polkas will be presented at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, July 17 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-599-1273 or visit infoway.org.

The Kirtland Growers Market will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 17 at 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-716-2975.

The Summer Gymkhana Rodeo Series continues at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 17 at the Sheriff’s Posse Arena, 9001 Marseille Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-793-4697.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 18 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington will offer a free program on butterflies at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 18. Call 505-599-1422.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

A rock painting session will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 520-827-4010.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Broadway veteran John D. Smitherman performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 at the Totah Theater, 315 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Tickets are $14 and $18. Call 505-599-1148.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, July 19 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers’ Market takes place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.