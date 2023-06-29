Calendar of events for June 28 through July 5

The Farmington Daily-Times

USA TODAY NETWORK - NEW MEXICO

A Navajo Nation School Safety and Mental Health Wellness Summit will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30 at the Phil L. Thomas Performing Arts Center in Shiprock. Educators, health professionals, community leaders and parents are invited.

Science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics activities will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 29 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Makers Market presented by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council returns from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 29 in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors, arts and crafts, music and more. Call 505-320-0615.

A 5-Mile Bridge alternatives study meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29 at the Sullivan Road Fire Station, 305 County Road 4990 in Bloomfield. The county staff will be discussing the alternatives to the old bridge, which was closed Dec. 5.

Trivia Night will be presented at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-599-1260 or visit infoway.org.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 29 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Movie Night series continues at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington, with a free screening of “Jumanji.” Call 505-772-9663.

The 35th annual San Juan County Gem & Mineral Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 30 through Saturday, July 1, as well as from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 2 at the McGee Park Convention Center, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Admission is $1, with children 12 and younger admitted free. Call 505-716-2847.

Gabriel Lucero continues the TGIF music series with a free performance at 11 a.m. Friday, June 30 in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 505-599-1197.

The Books and Bites series continues at 2 p.m. Friday, June 30 in the Teen Zone at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a presentation on frozen delights. Call 505-599-1273 or visit infoway.org.

Open mic night will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 30 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

The Grown Folk Dance Party Comedy Show will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, June 30 at Dino’s Lounge & Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Performers include Chizz Bah, Lainey Pablo and James Junes. Call 505-632-5132.

The Outdoor Movie Series continues at 8 p.m. Friday, June 30 in the North Courtyard at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a screening of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.” Free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

Cowboy Karaoke will be offered at 8 p.m. Friday, June 30 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

Nathaniel Krantz performs at 8 p.m. Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 in the Sportz Arena at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Hopi Clansmen perform at 10 p.m. Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 1 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

Amy’s Bookcase, 2530 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington, will kick off its annual “Where Are the Totally Ninja Raccoons?” contest at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 1 and continuing it through 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Participants can visit 18 participating businesses around Farmington to get a passport and search for the raccoon poster hidden on the premises, then get their passport stamped. At the end of the hunt, searchers can turn in their passports to be eligible for prizes. Call 505-327-6467.

Family Fun Day takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event includes face painting, balloon animals, a bounce house, vendors, cornhole, a magician and more. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

The Freedom Days Ice Cream Social takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at the E3 Children’s Museum & Science Center, 302 N. Orchard Ave. in Farmington. The event includes a dunk tank, an ice cream eating contest, hay rides, music, an obstacle course and food trucks. Call 505-599-1174.

The Farmington Jazz Festival presented by the San Juan Jazz Society takes place from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The lineup includes the The Third Hour, the San Juan Jazz Society Combo, the Brad Goode Quintet and Siempre with Keana Huerta. Free. Call 505-320-5084.

The Shawn Arrington Blues Band continues the Summer Terrace Concert Series with a free performance at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1 on the terrace behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Call 505-599-1174.

Lil Renzo performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at Dino’s Lounge & Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Call 505-632-5132.

The Brad Goode Quintet performs at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Hoodfoot continues the Music in the Shade series with a performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 2 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Call 505-632-0879.

Rob Webster performs at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 2 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

Storyteller Indian Bones will perform at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, July 3 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-599-1273 or visit infoway.org.

The Freedom Days fireworks display takes place at 9:25 p.m. Monday, July 3 from Sullivan Hill west of the intersection of College Boulevard and 30th Street in Farmington. Free. Call 505-326-7602.

The July 4 Picnic on the River presented by Desert River Guides and Corey Allison Music will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4 in Aztec. The event includes a float trip down the Animas River, a deli sandwich lunch and music by Corey Allison. Tickets are $70 for adults, $60 for children 12 and younger. Call 505-427-7734.

Country singer Collin Raye performs at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 in the outdoor plaza at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1148.

Tommy Bolack’s annual fireworks show takes place at dusk on Tuesday, July 4 from the Shannon Cliffs above the B-Square Ranch south of U.S. Highway 64 in Farmington. Free.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 5 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, July 5 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A Summer Reading Program service project will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-6332-8315.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

The Bloomfield 5th of July fireworks show will be presented at dusk on Wednesday, July 5 from the B Hill north of City Hall off U.S. Highway 550. Space for viewing is available at the Bloomfield High School parking lots.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.