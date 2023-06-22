Calendar of events June 22 through June 28

The Farmington Daily-Times

USA TODAY NETWORK - NEW MEXICO

Science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics activities will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 22 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Makers Market presented by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council returns from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22 in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors, arts and crafts, music and more. Call 505-320-0615.

Craft Night takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 22 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., as participants make a rock cactus garden. Free. Call 505-599-1276 or visit infoway.org.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Movie Night series continues at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington, with a free screening of “The Goonies.” Call 505-827-4010.

Willow Blue continues the TGIF music series with a free performance at 11 a.m. Friday, June 23 in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 505-599-1197.

The Books and Bites series continues at 2 p.m. Friday, June 23 in the Teen Zone at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a session devoted to international sodas. Free. Call 505-599-1273 or visit infoway.org.

The Zia Chicks kick off the Cottonwood Concert Series at 6 p.m. Friday, June 23 at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-566-2210 or visit infoway.org.

The Wild Country Band performs at 6 p.m. Friday, June 23 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-827-4010.

Cowboy Karaoke will be offered at 8 p.m. Friday, June 23 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

The Movies at the Museum series kicks off at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 23 with a free screening of “The Little Mermaid” outside the Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village, 125 N. Main Ave. Call 505-334-9829.

Julie & the Boyz perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The AZ Dreamers perform at 10 p.m. Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 24 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The River Reach Foundation and the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department are seeking volunteers at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 24 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington to help wrap trees in chicken wire to prevent beaver damage. All materials will be provided, but volunteers should bring a pair of gloves.

A pictorial weaving class will be led by Laverine Greyeyes at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24 at the Museum of Navajo Art and Culture, 301 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Registration for the four-week class is $250. Call 505-599-1400.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake, a fundraiser for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of San Juan County, will take place from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at Bowlero Lanes, 3704 E. Main St. in Farmington. Registration is $500 for each five-member team. Call 505-326-1508.

The Mac and Cheese Festival, benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Farmington, takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24 in Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington. The event includes food, a wine and beer garden, music, games and vendors. Attendance is restricted to those 21 and older. Admission is $30. Call 505-325-3541.

The Fetz X-tet continues the Summer Terrace Concert Series with a free performance at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24 on the terrace behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Call 505-599-1174.

Artrageous performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $14 and $18. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org/shows.

DJ WhoMe performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24 during Latin Ladies Night at Dino’s Hideaway & Lounge, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

Ryan Woodard continues the Music in the Shade series with a performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Call 505-632-0879.

The Bryon Ramone Band performs at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 25 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

Luke Renner, the New Mexico Yo-Yo Slinger, performs at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, June 26 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-599-1273 or visit infoway.org.

A quilting workshop for young people will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, June 26 at the Bloomfield Multicultural Center, 333 S. 1st St. Call 505-632-8325.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 27 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

“Exotics of the Rainforest,” a visual presentation featuring live parrots and reptiles by Carolyn and Sparky Newell, will be presented at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 at the Bloomfield Multicultural Center, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A free rock painting session will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. All supplies are provided. Call 505-827-4010.

Wildlife expert Chadd Drott will deliver a presentation on golden eagles at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, June 28 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.