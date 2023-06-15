Calendar of events June 15 through June 21

The Farmington Daily-Times

USA TODAY NETWORK - NEW MEXICO

Science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics activities will be offered for children at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 15 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Makers Market presented by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council returns from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15 in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors, arts and crafts, music and more. Call 505-320-0615.

The San Juan Regional Medical Center will present a public meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., to present the results of its community health needs assessment survey and solicit feedback to prioritize the findings. To RSVP, call Roberta Rogers at 505-609-2240.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1276.

Trivia Night takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106, in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

The Four Corners Musical Theatre Company will present its production of “Monty Python’s Spamalot!” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15 through Saturday, June 17 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Performances continue June 15-18. Tickets are $14 and $18 at fmtn.org/shows.

Movie Night continues at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in Farmington, with a free screening of “Shrek 2.” Call 505-441-0370.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The San Juan River Balloon Rally takes place Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18 at the Bloomfield soccer fields with mass ascensions each day at 6:30 a.m. and a balloon glow at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Call 505-632-0880.

A disc golf and picnic event for kids 8 to 13 years old will be presented at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 16 at Lions Wilderness Park, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington, by the Farmington Recreation Center staff. Registration is $5. Call 505-599-1184.

The Shawn Arrington Blues Band continues the TGIF music series with a free performance at 11 a.m. Friday, June 16 in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 505-599-1197.

The Books and Bites series continues at 2 p.m. Friday, June 16 in the Teen Zone at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a session on Mexican candy. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1273.

Open mic night is presented at 6 p.m. Friday, June 16 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-441-0370.

The Farmington Public Library presents a free screening of the film “Mortal Engines” at 8 p.m. Friday, June 16 in the north courtyard of the library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

The Iceman Special and Cinematica perform at 8 p.m. Friday, June 16 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-326-2337.

Cowboy Karaoke will be offered at 8 p.m. Friday, June 16 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

Aravaipa performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 16 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Full Country Band performs at 10 p.m. Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

The Locke Street Eats Craft Show takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-441-0370.

The Rio del Sol Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast takes place from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Outback Steakhouse, 4921 E. Main St. in Farmington. A $10 donation entitles the customer to a breakfast of eggs, bacon, pancakes, coffee, juice and milk. Proceeds go to the Kiwanis Clothes for Kids program. Call 505-860-3752.

The Father Son Dodgeball Tournament takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Registration is $8 per person, which includes dodgeball, pizza and a photo. Call 505-566-2480.

A historic plaque dedication and potluck meal presented by the San Juan County Historical Society will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Cedar Hill Schoolhouse, 2 County Road 22343 in Aztec. Free.

A lager release party and float trip will depart from the Three Rivers Brewery Taproom, 101 E. Main St., at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17 as the brewery celebrates the release of its Desert River Lager. Participation is limited to those 21 and older. Call 505-427-7734.

The Enchantment Under the Sea Dinner and Dance takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Tickets are $30 for singles, $40 for couples. Call 505-356-6077.

Willow Blue continues the Summer Terrace Concert Series with a free performance at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17 on the terrace behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Call 505-599-1174.

Escape the Badlands performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-441-0370.

Cycles, Fallen Walls, 100 Year Flood and Influsense perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Cover is $5 with proceeds benefitting ECHO Inc. Call 505-326-2337.

Comedy Night returns at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17 to the SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, with performances by Freddy Charles and Scott Schaffer. Tickets are $25. Call 505-566-1200.

Dan Carlson and Nina Sasaki continue the Music in the Shade series with a performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Call 505-632-0879.

A Career Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 19 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7001.

Ventriloquist Nancy Burks Worcester performs at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, June 18 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1273.

The Summer Gymkhana Rodeo Series begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 19 at San Juan County Sheriff’s Posse Arena, 9001 Marseille Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-793-4697.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 20 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington will present a free program on pollinators at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 20. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

A summer solstice sunrise observance will take place at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 21 at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. Free. Visitors should gather at the Visitor Center parking lot for a walk to the Aztec West Great House. Call 505-334-6174.

A summer solstice observance takes place at 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 21 at Salmon Ruins 6131 U.S. Highway 64 in Bloomfield. Visitors will have the chance to see sunlight illuminate a thousand-year-old feature through a narrow opening in a room at the ruins. Free. Call 505-632-2013.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A summer solstice observance will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21 in the rotunda at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. The event includes performances by flautist Frederick Aragon and the Team Farmington Shimmy Mob Belly Dance Troupe. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, June 21 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.