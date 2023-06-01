Calendar of events for June 1 through June 7

The Farmington Daily Times

USA TODAY NETWORK - NEW MEXICO

A kickoff celebration for the summer reading program will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 1 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Call 505-632-8315.

The Makers Market presented by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council takes place from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1 in Orchard Plaza, 101 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts, and more. Free. Call 505-599-8459.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Movie Night returns at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1 to Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington, with a free screening of “Holes.” Call 505-772-9663.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The TGIF music series begins at 11 a.m. Friday, June 2 in Orchard Plaza, 101 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington, with a performance by Jose Villareal. Free. Call 505-599-1197.

The Read Local Authors Fair presented by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 2 in the Totah Theater, 315 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. The event will feature a variety of local authors, including DelSheree Gladden, Roberta Summers, Terry Nichols, Mike Foster, Venaya Yazzie and Margaret Cheasebro. Free.

The second annual Race to Educate presented by the Foundation for Educational Excellence begins at 5 p.m. Friday, June 2 at Piedra Vista High School, 5700 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event features music, food and a 24-hour run/walk to raise money for the Farmington Municipal School District. Call 505-324-9840, ext. 1502.

The Downtown Art Walk presented by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2 at dozens of galleries and shops in downtown Farmington. The event features the work of local artists, vendors, music and more. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

An open mic event takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, June 2 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

ZeeCee Kelly performs at 8 p.m. Friday, June 2 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-326-2337.

The Good Times Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Joker’s Wild performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Bryon Ramone Band performs at 10 p.m. Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-960-7000.

The Locke Street Eats Craft Show takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

Brunch with Wildlife, a chance to enjoy hot beverages, juice and pastries while watching birds and wildlife from the observation room at the Riverside Nature Center, will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3 at the center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington.

The Summer Reading Kickoff Carnival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Call 505-566-2208.

An Arts and Crafts Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at the Flowing Water Casino, 2710 U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock. Free. Call 505-368-2300.

The Diné Boys perform at noon Saturday, June 3 at the Flowing Water Casino, 2710 U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock. Free. Call 505-368-2300.

The Sheriff’s Posse Roundup presented by the Four Corners Bucking Bull Association will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at the San Juan County Sheriff’s Posse Arena, 9001 N. Marseille Blvd. in Farmington. Admission is $15, with children younger than 5 admitted free. Call 505-793-4697.

An opening reception for the “Songs of My Life” exhibition by artist Rod Hubble opening at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3. Call 505-599-1174.

Master’s Voice performs at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3 in Minium Park, 200 N. Park Ave. in downtown Aztec. Free. Call 505-334-6833.

The Jacob C. Morgan Tour, a regional tour celebrating the life and work of Dine coronetist Jacob C. Morgan presented by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council and Delbert Anderson, will be presented at noon Sunday, June 4 in the Totah Theater, 315 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-478-7004.

The Music in the Shade series continues at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco, with a performance by Rob Webster. Call 505-632-0879.

Kornell Johns performs at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 4 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-960-7000.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 6 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Farmington Action Team will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 6 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Everyone is welcome. Call 505-326-7602.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, June 7 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.