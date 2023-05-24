Calendar of events for May 25 through May 31

Simply Science, a program of simple science experiments, will be presented at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at the E3 Children’s Museum & Science Center, 302 N. Orchard Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1425.

Business After Hours, presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at Exit Realty, 101 S. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 505-325-0279.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106. Call 505-278-8568.

The Movie Night series continues with a free screening of “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 505-772-9663.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Healing Field flag display presented by the San Juan Rotary Club will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29 at the football field at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Farmington, 1825 Positive Way. Free. Call 505-320-9424.

The Riverfest kickoff party takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 26 at River Reach Terrace at Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington with live music by Majik Ham and Tim Sullivan. Call 505-716-4405.

Cowboy Karaoke will be presented at 6 p.m. Friday, May 26 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

Fenders II performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Stillwater Band 505 will perform at 9 p.m. Friday, May 26 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Billy Crawley and the Good Ol’ Boys perform at 10 p.m. Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road in Farmington. Free. Call 505-960-7000.

The Locke Street Eats Craft Show takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

The Old Aztec Walking Tour takes place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27 beginning from the Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village, 125 N. Main Ave. in downtown Aztec. Tours are $10 for adults, $6 for youth. Call 505-334-9829.

Riverfest takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 28 in Berg and Boyd parks along the Animas River in Farmington. The event includes live music, children’s activities, a recycled fashion snow, a car show, beer gardens, food trucks, whitewater rafting and dozens of vendors. Free. Call 505-716-4405.

The Bloomfield Aquatic Center outdoor pool opens for the season from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27. Call 505-632-0313.

The Good Times Band performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

Charles King and Ivy perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Company, 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Admission is restricted to those 21 and older. Call 505-326-2337.

Lightning Rock performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Music in the Shade series continues at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 28 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco with a performance by General Feel. Call 505-632-0879.

Irv Wauneka performs at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 28 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road in Farmington. Free. Call 505-960-7000.

The Zia Chicks perform at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 29 at The Bridge, 1091 W. Murray Drive in Farmington. Call 505-324-6400.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, May 31 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.