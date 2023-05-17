Calendar of events for May 18 through May 24

The Durango Kennel Club Dog Show takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Thursday, May 18 through Sunday, May 21 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Free. Call 970-739-3450.

The Bloomfield Book Club will be discussing author John Irving’s “The Fourth Hand” at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at the Bloomfield Multicultural Center, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-2840.

The Frazier Carnival continues Thursday, May 18 through Sunday, May 21 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Call 480-251-9548.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Movie Night returns to Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington, at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18 with a free screening of “The Lion King.” Call 505-772-9663.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Rise and Vibes Music Festival will take place Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21 at the Tico Time River Resort ¼ mile south or the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550 in far north San Juan County. Visit riseandvibes.com for a schedule.

Punk Rock and Metal Night takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington, with performances by Signal 99, Mommy Milkers and Plume. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

John Matthew performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Sitton Shotgun performs at 9 p.m. Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Latigo performs at 10 p.m. Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-960-7000.

The Locke Street Eats Flea Market takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

The Across the Border Golf Tournament will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 at the Pinon Hills Golf Course, 2101 Sunrise Parkway in Farmington. Registration is $300. Visit firstteefourcorners.org.

An open house will be held all day Saturday, May 20 at Salmon Ruins, 6131 U.S. Highway 64 in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-2013.

A homeowner orientation meeting presented by Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20 in the Fellowship Hall at the First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, 865 N. Dustin Ave. Call 505-258-9273.

An outdoor market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20 in the parking lot at Washington Federal Bank, 1501 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-3715.

The KSJE Zero Mile Fun Run will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20 in Graduation Plaza on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Registration is $15 in advance, $20 the day of the event. Call 505-566-3517.

The Cinematheque Series continues at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20 in the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with a screening of “Lightyear.” Free. Call 505-566-3430.

Grupo Legado performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Dino’s Hideaway and Lounge, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

The Ben Gibson Duo performs at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The San Juan Symphony performs a concert of movie music at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21 in the Henderson Performing Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $5. Call 970-382-9753.

The Music in the Shade series at Wines of the San Juan continues at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at the winery, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco, with music by Reeder & Spencer and Hangover Café. Call 505-632-0879.

Derrick Bennalley performs at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 21 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-960-7000.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 23 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, May 24 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.