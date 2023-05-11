Calendar of events for May 11 through May 17

The Farmington Daily Times

USA TODAY NETWORK - NEW MEXICO

The Tico Time Bluesgrass Festival takes place Thursday, May 11 through Sunday, May 14 at the Tico Time River Resort ¼ mile south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550 far north San Juan County. This year’s lineup incluces the Yonder Mountain String Band, the Travelin’ McCourys and the Kyle Hollingsworth Band. Visit ticotimebluegrassfest.com for ticket information and a schedule.

Isaac Valdez performs at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11 in the Event Room at the Bloomfield Multicultural Center, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-2840.

The Frazier Carnival returns to McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568, from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 11; 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 12; 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 13; and 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Call 480-251-9548.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106, in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Movie Night returns at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington, with a free screening of “Shrek.” Call 505-772-9663.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Farmington and Bloomfield Golf Tournament will take place Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 at the Pinon Hills Municipal Golf Course, 2101 Sunrise Parkway in Farmington. Registration is $200 with breakfast and lunch included. Call 314-719-9327.

A Focus on Farmington coffee gathering will take place at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 12 at the Artifacts Gallery, 302 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free, and everyone is welcome. Call 505-325-0279.

Karaoke Night with DJ Microband will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

Willow Blue kicks off the summer concert series at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12 at the Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village, 125 N. Main Ave. in downtown Aztec. Free. Call 505-334-9829.

A Student Film Showcase presented by Film Four Corners will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12 at the Totah Theater, 315 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Tickets are $5.

Bobby Hustle, with special guests Mr. Kali and Zach Keely, performs at 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-326-2337.

Full Country performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Signal 99 performs at 9 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Dino’s Hideaway and Lounge, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-3152.

The Stillwater Band 505 performs at 9 p.m. Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Abe Mac Band performs at 10 p.m. Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road in Farmington. Free. Call 505-960-7000.

The Locke Street Eats Flea Market takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

An arts and crafts fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road in Farmington. Free. Call 505-960-7000.

Wine, Dine and Craft Fair Time will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-566-1200.

The Byron Ramone Band performs at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Free.

Breezin’ will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington, as part of a fundraiser for the ARC. Call 505-436-2657.

Escape the Badlands performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

Midnight River Choir performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-326-2337.

“Nizhoni’s Last Summer,” an original production of Newcomb High School, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Phil Thomas Performing Arts Center at Shiprock High School in Shiprock. Free.

“History Comes to Life,” a constitutional debate between actors portraying Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington, as a fundraiser for Rio del Sol Kiwanis. Tickets for adults are $18, while tickets for students, seniors and veterans are $14. Call 505-599-1145.

The Mother’s Day Spring Fling Festival will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco, with music by the Zia Chicks and Spaghetti Western. Call 505-632-0879.

Rashaan Ramone and Billy Crawley II will perform at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 14 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-960-7000.

The Aztec Quilting Bee takes place at 9 a.m. Monday, May 15 at the Bloomfield Multicultural Center, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2840.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 16 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan County Federation of Democratic Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16 at Red Lobster, 3451 E. Main St. in Farmington. All members and guests are welcome. Email inerlite@sisna.com.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, May 17 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.