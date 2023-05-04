Calendar of events for May 4 through May 9

Farmington Daily Times

A job fair presented by the Farmington office of the New Mexico Workforce Connection will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Job seekers are encouraged to come dressed for success with their resume. Employers will be conducting onsite interviews, with some hiring being done at the event. Call 505-566-4212 or 505-566-4268 for more information.

Star Wars Day will be celebrated at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at the E3 Children’s Museum, 302 N. Orchard Ave. in Farmington. Free. Costumes are encouraged. Call 505-599-1425.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Traeger’s Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Movie Night will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington, with a free screening of “Mrs. Doubtfire.” Call 505-772-9663.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Gabriel Ayala performs at 9 p.m. Thursday, May 4 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-960-7000.

Spring Bash 2023, an end-of-semester celebration, will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 5 in Graduation Plaza on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event includes food, games and prizes.

An opening reception for artist’s Anthony Chee Emerson’s “Sundance: A Band 60 Years in the Making” will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 5 at the San Juan College Arts Gallery in the Henderson Performing Arts Center on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. The show remains on display through May 26. Call 505-3464.

The Isidoro Band performs at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

A Cinco de Mayo Dinner and Date Night Dance will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5 at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Music will be provided by Grant and Randy, and Otis and the Rhythm. Tickets are $12 for those 60 and older, and $14 for others, with dinner included.

The Shawn Arrington Blues Band performs at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 5 at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec.

The San Juan College Orchestra performs at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5 in the Henderson Performing Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. Call 505-566-3465.

The AstroFriday series at the San Juan College Planetarium continues with presentations of the program “Tortillas in Space” at 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 5 on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. A free, public stargaze with telescopes will follow the second show in the courtyard outside the Planetarium, weather permitting. Call 505-566-3361.

DJ Loko performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 5 in the Sportz Arena at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Los Mitotitos performs at 10 p.m. Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-960-7000.

The Locke Street Eats Flea Market takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

A Mother’s Day Craft Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Aztec High School gym, 403 E. Zia St. in Aztec. Admission is $1.

A Spring Mini Contest Pow Wow takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-599-1524.

A Cinco de Mayo Car Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. The entry fee is $10 to $25 per vehicle. Call 505-960-7000.

Deborah Blanche delivers a Chautauqua presentation as educator and suffragette Nina Otero Warren at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village, 125 N. Main Ave. in Aztec. Free, but donations are accepted. Call 505-334-9829.

The Civic Winds Jazz Orchestra and the Piedra Vista High School Jazz Ensemble will present a program of Latin jazz at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6 in the Turano-Chrisman Performing Arts Center at Piedra Visa High School, 5700 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 970-880-0922.

Music for Masada, a benefit concert and dinner for the Masada House Inc., will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd in Farmington, with performances by Mark Smith, Amber Swenk, Ryan Woodard, Majik Ham, Twisted Rebel and Breezin’. Tickets are $25 at Four Corners Accounting & Bookkeeping, 2806 E. 20th St. Call 505-360-4672.

The JT Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6 in the Sportz Arena at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Ruedo performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at Dino’s Hideaway & Lounge, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-3152.

Kornel Johns performs at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 7 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-960-7000.

A presentation by officials from Be Well New Mexico to answer questions about health insurance will be presented at 2 p.m. Monday, May 8 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 9 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Dem Dames will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 9 at Porter’s Restaurant, 2210 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Everyone is welcome. Email inerlite@sisna.com for more information.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.