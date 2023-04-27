Calendar of events for April 27 through May 3

A Focus on Farmington coffee gathering will take place at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 27 at the San Juan College School of Energy, 5301 College Blvd. in Farmington. Call 505-325-0279.

The Reel Readers series continues at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a screening of “Warm Bodies,” inspired by Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” Free. A discussion of the play and the movie will follow. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-2204.

Kyle Smith and Green Buddha perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Tickets are available at holdmyticket.com. Call 505-326-2337.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

A launch party designed to introduce the school’s new mascot will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 28 at Graduation Plaza on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The free event features food, drink, music and games.

“Save Jane,” an event designed to amplify the voices of children served by the nonprofit organization Childhaven, will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-5358, ext. 210.

The Shawn Arrington Band performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The San Juan College Symphonic Band performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $6 for students and seniors. Visit sanjuancollege.edu/events to purchase tickets online.

A Flashlight Night Hike will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 from the Health and Human Performance Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Hikers of all fitness levels are welcome to join. Free.

The Theater Ensemble Arts production of “August: Osage County” will continue at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at the Totah Theater, 315 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Tickets are $10 and $12. Call 505-326-2839.

Onry Ozborn and Sleep will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, April 28 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Tickets are available at holdmyticket.com. Call 505-326-2337.

Cowboy Karaoke will be offered at 8 p.m. Friday, April 28 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

The Stillwater Band 505 performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The JT Band performs at 9 p.m. Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Hopi Clansmen will perform at 10 p.m. Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2751 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-960-7000.

The Locke Street Eats Craft Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free.

Jr. Ranger Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. Special programs and children’s activities will be offered throughout the day. Free. Call 505-334-6174.

Día de Los Niños takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29 at the Learning Commons on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event includes games, prizes, face painting, child safety seat inspections and food. Free. Call 505-566-3873.

Bark in the Park and Doggie Dash will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29 in Animas Park adjacent to the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter, 133 Browning Parkway in Farmington. The event includes a 2-mile run, vendors, dog parade and entertainment. Free. Call 505-599-1098.

The Sandstoners perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 520-827-4010.

The Get’n Chizzy with It Comedy Tour comes to Dino’s Mart and Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa, at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, April 29 with appearances by Chizz Bah, Lainey Pablo, Rosa Mariposa, A.J. Begay, Tyra Presto and the Bryon Ramone Band. Advance VIP tickets are $20, $25 the day of the show. Advance general admission tickets are $10, $15 the day of the show. Call 505-632-5132.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 2 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

The San Juan College Jazz Ensemble will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 in the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for seniors, free for students and children younger than 12.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, May 3 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan County Historical Society will present “Historical Landscape in Writing,” an event honoring Anne Hillerman, author of the Leaphorn, Chee and Manuelito series of mystery novels, and a tribute to Marilu Waybourn at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Free and open to the public.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.