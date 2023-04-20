Calendar of events for April 20 through April 26

The Bloomfield Book Club will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 20 to discuss author Stephanie Land’s “Maid” at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

The One Book, One Community program at San Juan College will present a panel discussion of the book “Send a Runner, A Navajo Honors the Long Walk” at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20 in the Suns Room on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Panelists and runners Timberlin Henderson, Jeri Hogue, Karen Krob and Scott Robinson will discuss running-related issues and take questions from the audience. Free. Visit sanjuancollege.edu/onebook.

Trivia Night will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. The theme will be “The Simpsons.” Free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1260.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The 39th annual Land of Enchantment Indoor & Outdoor Car Show presented by the Northern New Mexico Street Rodders will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 21; 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22; and 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 22 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-609-3547.

The Broadening Horizons Lecture Series at San Juan College will continue at 6 p.m. Friday, April 21 with a presentation by author Robin Wall Kimmerer on her book “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants” in the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-3430.

The Byron Ramone Band performs at 6 p.m. Friday, April 21 at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. Call 505-436-2657.

Open mic night takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free.

Theater Ensemble Arts presents its production of “August: Osage County” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 at the Totah Theater, 315 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. The production continues April 28-30. Tickets are $10 and $12. Call 505-326-2839.

A karaoke party will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, April 21 at Dino’s Mart and Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

Cowboy Karaoke will be offered at 8 p.m. Friday, April 21 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

The AZ Dreamers perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-566-1205.

Fenders II will perform at 10 p.m. Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

The Golfers for Scholars Golf Tournament will takes place at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Pinon Hills Golf Course, 2101 Sunrise Parkway in Farmington. All proceeds will help support the Dine College Warrior Scholarship Fund. Registration ranges from $250 to $1,500. Visit dinecollege.edu/golf/.

The Locke Street Eats Flea Market will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free.

The Spring Craft Fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Calvary Chapel Farmington, 6925 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-326-0604.

An Earth Day Run/Walk presented by the Bloomfield Public Library will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. The entry fee is one can of food for the food bank. Call 505-632-8315.

An Earth Day Celebration presented by Farmington Clean and Beautiful and the City of Farmington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Little Pavilion at Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Kinsey’s Spring Classic, a 30-mile mountain biking event presented by Sandstone Cycles, will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at Lions Wilderness Park, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Registration ranges from $25 to $65. Call 505-258-4564.

The Bow Up 3D Shootout archery competition will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event is a fundraiser for families battling medical debt and medical-related expenses. It includes vendors and food trucks.

A ranger-led tour of the Aztec East great house will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22 beginning from the Visitor Center at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. Participation is limited to the first 15 people who sign up. Call 505-334-6174 to reserve a spot. Free.

The Health and Safety Fair will be presented from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. The event includes vendors providing health and safety information. Free. Call 505-566-2482.

The Fools Gold Band performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free.

40 oz. to Freedom performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Tickets are $10. Call 505-326-2337.

The San Juan Symphony performs at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at the Henderson Performing Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The San Juan Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform side by side with the symphony. Tickets are $30 at sanjuansymphony.org.

The Aztec Quilting Bee takes place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 24 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

The Storyteller Series at the Farmington Public Library continues at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 with a presentation by the members of Team Guardian, a group of San Juan County first responders who recently completed a 3,000-mile rowing trip across the Atlantic Ocean, in the Multipurpose Room at the library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-599-1270.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, April 26 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.