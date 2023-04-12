Calendar of events for April 13 through April 19

The Cinematheque Series at San Juan College continues at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13 with a screening of “Gratitude Revealed: Catch the Wave” in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-3430.

A forum on volunteerism presented by the Farmington Community Relations Commission and led by Scott Michlin will take place at 6 p.m. at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event will feature the leaders of several local nonprofit organizations or community-oriented businesses who will be discussing the benefits of volunteering.

The Sandstoners perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Bloomfield Multicultural Center, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-2840.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106, in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Emily Nenni performs at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-326-2337.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Karaoke Night takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, April 14 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-360-5032.

The AstroFriday series continues at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14 at the San Juan College Planetarium on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with a presentation of the program “Flight Adventures.” Free. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, and no one will be admitted after each presentation has begun. A free, public stargazing session with telescopes will take place at 8:30 p.m. in the courtyard outside the Planetarium. Call 505-566-3361.

The African Drumming Ensemble featuring Male Fainke will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14 in the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and free for children younger than 12 and students with an ID.

The 2 Guys Comedy Tour featuring Mark Riccadonna and Tom Briscoe will be featured at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14 at the Totah Theater, 315 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Tickets are $14 and $18 at 505-599-1148 or fmtn.org/shows.

Graham Good and the Painters perform at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-326-2337.

Cowboy Karaoke will be offered at 8 p.m. Friday, April 14 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

Joker’s Wild performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15 at the Sportz Arena at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Stillwater Band 505 performs at 9 p.m. Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Severo y Grupo Fuego performs at 10 p.m. Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Fruitland. Call 505-960-7000.

The Spring Dumpster Weekend presented by Farmington Clean & Beautiful will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Berg Park, 514 Scott Ave. in Farmington. Farmington residents will be welcome to bring yard trimmings, metal, household nonhazardous trash and electronic waste, including televisions, for disposal. Free. Call 505-599-1426.

The Locke Street Eats Flea Market takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-360-5032.

Poet Samuel Galbraith of Albuquerque will read from and sign copies of his first book, “Mismatched Perceptions,” at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Amy’s Bookcase, 2530 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-327-4647.

Comedy Night featuring Ron Morey and Brian Kohatsu returns at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15 to SunRay Park & Casino, 29 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Tickets are $25. Call 505-566-1205.

The Byron Ramone Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at VFW Post 614 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

A career fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 17 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Fruitland. Call 505-960-7000.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 18 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan County Federation of Democratic Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Red Lobster, 3451 E. Main St. in Farmington. The president of the New Mexico Federation of Democratic Women will speak. Email inerlite@sisna.com.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Andrew Gulliford delivers a presentation on his book “Bears Ears – Landscape of Refuge and Resistance” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-566-2205 or visit infoway.org.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

The second annual Active Minds Suicide Walk will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, to bring awareness to the issue of suicide through information, resources and messages of hope. Call 505-566-3235.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday April 19 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Singo takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday April 19 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.