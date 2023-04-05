Calendar of events for April 6 through April 12

An opening reception for the San Juan College Art Student Exhibition will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Art Gallery on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The show will remain on display through April 28. Free. Call 505-566-3464.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106, in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

The Tween Twilight Egg Hunt will take place at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at the softball fields at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. The event is designed for children ages 10 to 13, and registration is $8 at the center. It includes games, snacks and prizes, including candy, movie passes and gift cards. Call 505-599-1184.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Easter Eggstravaganza takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, April 7 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. The event features food vendors, a dance contest, games and an egg hunt. Free. Call 505-566-2480.

The 28th annual San Juan County Home & Garden Expo will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, April 7 and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Admission is $2. Call 505-320-6361.

Live horse racing returns at 2 p.m. Friday, April 7 to SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Live racing takes place each Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 2:15 p.m. through May 21. Free. Call 505-566-1200.

The Downtown Art Walk presented by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 7 at venues throughout downtown Farmington. The event includes the work of dozens of local artists, vendors, music and more. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

Jose Villareal performs at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 at the Chile Pod restaurant, 121 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Call 505-258-4585.

Open mic night will be presented at 6 p.m. Friday, April 7 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free.

Rob Webster performs at 6 p.m. Friday, April 7 at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Duss and the Boys perform at 8 p.m. Friday, April 7 at Dino’s Mart and Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

13th Hour and the Kirk James Blues Band perform at 8 p.m. Friday, April 7 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free, but admission is limited to those 21 and older. Call 505-326-2337.

Cowboy Karaoke will be offered at 8 p.m. Friday, April 7 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

Nathaniel Krantz performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Desert Diamond performs at 10 p.m. Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Fruitland. Free, but admission is limited to those 21 and older. Call 505-960-7000.

The Locke Street Eats Flea Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free.

The 11th annual Sassy Tortoise and Hare Run takes place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8 in Orchard Plaza, 220 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event includes 5k, 10k and 1-mile courses, and proceeds benefit Sexual Assault Services of Northwest New Mexico. Registration varies from $45 to $25. Call 505-325-2805.

The Old-Fashioned Easter Egg Hunt takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8 at the Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village, 125 N. Main Ave. in downtown Aztec. The event includes face painting, crafts, a photo opp with the Easter Bunny and an egg hunt. Free. Call 505-334-9829.

Author Connie Nordstrom will sign copies of her new book “Greenlawn: A History of Farmington’s Pioneer Cemetery” at from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at Amy’s Bookcase, 2530 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. Call 505-327-4647.

A veterans fundraiser dance will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at Dino’s Mart and Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

A free pancake breakfast will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9 at Zion Lutheran Church, 7455 N. Foothills Drive in Farmington. Call 505-325-3420.

Easter Kindness will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event includes games, prizes and a photo opp with the Easter Bunny.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Dem Dames will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 at Porter’s Restaurant, 2210 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Everyone is welcome. Email inerlite@sisna.com for more information.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, April 12 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A bicycle and pedestrian master plan open house will be presented by the Farmington Metropolitan Planning Organization at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 in the Terrace Room at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Residents are invited to offer their input on where to prioritize sidewalks, trails and bike lanes. Light refreshments will be provided.

Singo takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.