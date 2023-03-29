Calendar of events for March 30 through April 5

The Farmington Daily Times

USA TODAY NETWORK - NEW MEXICO

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106, in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

The Farmington High School theater and choral departments present their production of “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30 through Saturday, April 1 in the Spotlight Theater at FHS, 2200 N. Sunset Ave. in Farmington. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $8 for teachers and $5 for Farmington Municipal School District students.

The Four Corners Musical Theatre Company production of “Celebrate Sondheim” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30 through Saturday, April 1 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $14 and $18 at fmtn.org/shows or 505-599-1148.

Forrest McCurren performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd, Suite 106, in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

A community yard sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

Family Bingo and Pizza Night will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 31 at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. Admission is $6 with advance registration or $8 at the door and includes dinner, games and prizes. Call 505-599-1184.

The Dusty Saddle Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday, March 31 at Dino’s Mart & Hideaway, 405 Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

Cowboy Karaoke will be offered at 8 p.m. Friday, March 31 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

Silver Country performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Dennis Yazzie and the Night Breeze Band perform at 9 p.m. Friday, March 31 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Bryon Ramone Band performs at 10 p.m. Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Fruitland. Call 505-960-7000.

The Locke Street Eats Flea Market takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 520-827-4010.

The History Hikes series presented by the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park continues at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 1 with a hike of the Honaker Trail near Goose Neck State Park. Registration is $20, and the hike is rated as hard because of it has a descent of more than 1,500 feet to the San Juan River. Participation is limited to those age 16 and older, and the bus leaves from the museum parking lot at 3041 E. Main St. Call 505-599-1400.

An Easter egg hunt will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at Kirtland Town Park, 43 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Free.

An Easter egg hunt will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at Blanco Elementary School, 7313 U.S. Highway 64 in Blanco. Free.

An Easter egg hunt will be held at noon Saturday, April 1 at Riverside Park, 500 S. Light Plant Road in Aztec. Free.

A race car and kart show will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 520-827-4010.

An Easter egg hunt and petting zoo benefitting the Four Corners Home for Children will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Cabana Tans, 3832E. Main St., Suite D, in Farmington. Call 505-564-8267.

Dungeons and Dragons Game Night, presented by the Geeks and Gamers Club, will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 1 in the Sun Lounge above Mary’s Kitchen in the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Everyone is welcome. Call 505-566-3403.

The Country Feedback Band performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 520-827-4010.

Native Journey performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Dino’s Mart & Hideaway, 405 Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

Lightning Rock performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Galactic Gravel Grinder bike race takes place at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 2 in Aztec. Course lengths are 50 miles, 35 miles and 8.5 miles. Registration ranges from $35 to $65. Call 970-759-2126.

The Saad Ak’e’elchi’ Poetry Reading, presented by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council, will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, April 3 at the Totah Theater, 315 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington as Navajo Prep students celebrate the launch of a new Navajo/English poetry zine. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

The Passion Play of the Four Corners will be performed at 7 p.m. Monday, April 3 through Friday, April 7 at the McGee Park Convention Center, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-860-2711.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 4 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, April 5 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Singo takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.