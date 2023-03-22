Calendar of events for March 23 through March 29

A microfarming fundamentals course led by staff members from The Potting Shed will be taught at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Tuition is $50. Call 505-402-1340.

The Reel Readers series continues in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23 with a free screening of “The Nutty Professor.” Visitors are encouraged to bring a takeout dinner and participate in a discussion of the film and the book “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” by Robert Louis Stevenson afterward. Call 505-599-1276 or visit infoway.org.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106, in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

The Four Corners Musical Theatre Company presents its production of “Celebrate Sondheim” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23 through Saturday, March 25 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The production continues next weekend. Tickets are $18 and $14. They can be purchased online at fmtn.org/shows or by phone at 505-599-1148.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

A Focus on Farmington coffee gathering will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 24 at Citizens Bank, 500 W. Broadway Ave. in Farmington. Free. Everyone is welcome. Call 505-325-0279.

The third annual EmpowHer Forum will be present3ed in a virtual format from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 24 by the Farmington Women’s Business Center. Registration is free. Email abegay@WESST.org to register.

Rob Webster performs at 6 p.m. Friday, March 26 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1208 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Family Bingo and Pizza Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 24 at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. Admission is $6 in advance or $8 at the door and includes dinner, games and prizes. Call 505-599-1184.

The AstroFriday Series at the San Juan College Planetarium continues at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24 on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with presentations of the program, “The Astronomy of Harry Potter.” Free, but seating is limited, and no one will be admitted after each program has begun. A free, public stargaze with telescopes will follow in the courtyard, weather permitting. Call 505-566-3361.

The Desert Wind Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday, March 24 at Dino’s Mart & Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

Cowboy Karaoke will be offered at 8 p.m. Friday, March 24 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

The JT Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Native Journey Band performs at 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road in Fruitland. Call 505-960-7000.

The Locke Street Eats Craft Show takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free.

Morning with the Horses, a brunch and learn session, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 26 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Tim McKernan will discuss the ins and outs of betting while visitors sip mimosas and eat brunch. Tickets are $30. Call 505-566-1200, ext. 250.

Breezin’ performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1208 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Escuadra Norteña performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Dino’s Mart & Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

A paint class will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-360-3430 to reserve a space.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Line dancing classes are offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. Free.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

“The Female Gaze,” a voice recital of classical art song and aria by soprano Shannon Cochran and mezzo soprano Margaret Clair, will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, members of the military and college employees. Students are admitted free with an ID.

The Caliente Community Chorus will present its spring concert “Home” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, 865 N, Dustin Ave. The program features choral works regarding different aspects of the concept of home. Admission is $15.

The San Juan Regional Medical Center Career Expo takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Call 505-609-2000.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, March 29 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

“Unbought,” a musical theater piece presented by the Core Ensemble, will be performed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 in the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, featuring the stories of notable African-American women. Free. Call 505-566-3430.

Singo takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.