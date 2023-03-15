Calendar of events for March 16 through March 22

The Bloomfield Book Club will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield, to discuss “The End of the Myth” by Greg Grandin. Call 505-632-8315.

Business After Hours, a networking event for business professionals, will be presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the High Desert Club at the SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Admission is $5. Call 505-325-0279.

Trivia Night will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Snacks are provided. Free. Call 505-599-1260 or visit infoway.org.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106, in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

The American Ballet Theatre’s Studio Company performs at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16 in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for seniors, members of the military and college employees, and $5 for students. Visit sanjuancollege.edu.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

St. Patrick’s Day Madness takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. The event includes games, a costume contest and refreshments. Free. Call 505-566-2480.

Ga Griene performs at 6 p.m. Friday, March 17 at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Terry Martin performs at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17 at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Free.

The Trials of Cato will be featured at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-326-2337.

Rob Webster performs at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106, in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

The Bryon Ramone Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 at Dino’s Mart & Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

Cowboy Karaoke will be offered at 8 p.m. Friday, March 17 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

The Country Rebels perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Lightning Rock performs at 9 p.m. Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Stillwater performs at 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 17 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Fruitland. Call 505-960-7000.

The Locke Street Eats Flea Market takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free.

The Roost the Ridges Mountain Bike Enduro takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Riders can compete in several categories. Registration is $65 and $75. Call 505-402-3959.

The Four Corners Spring Bash Fighting Game Tournament, presented by the San Juan College Geeks & Gamers Club, will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The venue fee is $10, and each game fee is $5. Call 505-402-6795.

Author Scott Graham will sign copies of his new book “Saguaro Sanction” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Amy’s Bookcase, 2530 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Copies of the book and all the books from his National Park Mystery Series will be available for purchase. Call 505-327-4647.

The Totah Lounge Music Series continues at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18 in the lobby at the Totah Theater, 315 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington, with a performance by the Sandstoners and a theme of “People and Places.” Tickets are $5 at fmtn.org/shows, and admission includes complementary soft drinks and popcorn. A cash bar also is available. Call 505-599-1148.

An open mic night will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

DJ Affex performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

A career fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 20 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Fruitland. Full- and part-time positions are available.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Line dancing classes are offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. Free.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, March 22 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Rockstar bingo takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.