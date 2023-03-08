Calendar of events for March 9 through March 15

The Farmington Regional Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Call 970-375-4599.

A workers’ comp and safety workshop will be offered at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 9 at the Quality Center for Business, 5101 College Blvd. on the San Juan College campus in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-3528 to register.

The Microfarming Fundamentals Course Series continues at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington, with a class on landscaping with native/Xeriscape trees, annuals and perennials, and cover crops. Tuition is $50. Call 505-402-1340.

Craft Night returns at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9 to the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-566-2210 or visit infoway.org.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106, in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

The Cinematheque Series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9 in the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with a screening of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” Admission is $5, and San Juan College students are admitted free. Call 505-566-3430.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

A meth/fentanyl awareness conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 10 at the Shiprock Chapter house on U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock. The event includes Narcan (Naloxone) training by the San Juan County Partnership, presentations by the Farmington Police Department and Navajo Police Department, a veterans outreach program and more. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 505-436-5952.

The CR1 Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday, March 10 at Dino’s Mart and Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

Cowboy Karaoke will be offered at 8 p.m. Friday, March 10 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

Fenders II performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Desert Wind performs at 9 p.m. Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Irv Wauneka performs at 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Fruitland. Call 505-960-7000.

Lyle Harvey Bahozhoni delivers a presentation on “First Woman and Her Cornfield” at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Museum of Navajo Art & Culture, 301 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1533.

The Full Country Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Dino’s Mart and Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A Pi Day celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the E3 Children’s Museum and Science Center, 302 N. Orchard Ave. in Farmington. The event includes lots of science activities and pie. Free. Call 505-599-1425.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Line dancing classes are offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. Free.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, March 15 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Singo takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.