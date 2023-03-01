Calendar of events for March 2 through March 8

An opening reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2 for the “Anamnesis — The Art of Remembering Things” exhibition by artist Christy Ferrato at the San Juan College Art Gallery in the Henderson Performing Arts Center on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd, in Farmington. The show runs through March 31. Free. Call 505-566-3464.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106, in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Alessi Hartigan Casting will be holding an open casting call from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 3 at Building 5548 near milepost 23 on U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Nenahnezad Chapter house. Casting directors are looking for Native American and Hispanic background actors of several ages for several shows that will start filming in March.

Ben Gibson performs at 6 p.m. Friday, March 3 at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

A Date Night Dance takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, March 3 at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Admission is $3. Call 505-599-1380.

Family Bingo and Pizza Night will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 3 at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. The event includes games, pizza and prizes. Tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door. Call 505-599-1184.

“Pirates! Theodore Thud & the Quest for Weird Beard,” the annual children’s show presented by Piedra Vista High School Theatre, will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 at the Turano Chrisman Performing Arts Theatre at the high school, 5700 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and seniors. Call 505-599-8880, ext. 3215.

Twisted Rebel performs at 8 p.m. Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 at Dino’s Mart & Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

Cowboy Karaoke will be presented at 8 p.m. Friday, March 3 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

The Mother-Son Dodgeball Tournament and Ice Cream Sundae Bar will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Registration is $8. Call 505-566-2480.

Jurassic Empire, a traveling dinosaur exhibition, will be featured from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 4 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Tickets are $25. Call 505-325-5415.

The Mayor’s Ball takes place from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. Proceeds benefit People Assisting the Homeless. The event is sold out. Call 505-327-6396.

The Jauntee performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-326-2337.

The Wild Country Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 7 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Farmington Action Team will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. to vote for April’s Jolt Worthy Events. Business owners, organization leaders and residents are invited to attend. Free. Call 505-326-7602.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

The Storyteller Series continues at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a presentation by Sunny Dooley. Free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

Line dancing classes are offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. Free.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March8 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, March 8 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Singo takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March8 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

