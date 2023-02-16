Theater Ensemble Arts opens 25th season with audience favorite 'Steel Magnolias'

“Steel Magnolias” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the San Juan College campus.

The production continues Feb. 24-26. Tickets are $10 for seniors and students, and $12 for adults.

FARMINGTON — Rebecca Krebbs, who is directing the Theater Ensemble Arts presentation of “Steel Magnolias” that opens this weekend, is leading her first production for the Farmington-based community theater troupe.

But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t managed to already build a strong sense of familiarity and cohesiveness with her cast.

“It’s like a big old slumber party with all us girls hanging out,” Krebbs said Feb. 15 as rehearsals continued with opening night fast approaching.

Krebbs is no stranger to the local theater scene, as she served as the theater specialist at San Juan College for 15 years and has directed various productions in the past. But like a lot of other professionals in that field, her career got sidetracked by COVID-19, and this is her first project since the COVID-19 pandemic.

It didn’t take much convincing to get her to sign as the director of “Steel Magnolias.” Krebbs said already was a big fan of both the film and the play, so when her pal Joey Herrington, a member of the TEA board, asked her to consider helming this production, she jumped at the opportunity.

“It’s about strong women,” Krebbs said, explaining why the project appealed to her. “There are no men in the play. I’m not a man hater, but I definitely enjoy the female intimacy of the play. Then, there’s the fact that you could set this in any time period and it would be relevant. And the language — the mile-a-minute humor is relevant, as well.”

That all-female cast — which is made up of Jules Stock, Rexi Jacquez, Clara Johnson, Linann Easley, Lori Botteler and Herring — serves as the main difference between the play and the film, Krebbs said. That allows the stage version to focus on those characters to a greater degree, along with the fact that the entire production is set in one location — a beauty salon, rather than the film’s numerous settings.

Krebbs said she tries to avoid making comparisons between the two properties, but she finds that the play’s stripped-down nature allows its actors the room to bring greater depth to their characters.

“The film concentrated very much on being a dramedy,” she said. “I think the play is much more real to life. The women are much more endearing and realistic.”

“Steel Magnolias” will serve as the kickoff to TEA’s 25th season, and the play was selected by the company’s patrons last year to help celebrate that milestone. Herring said TEA last delivered a production of “Steel Magnolias” in 2007.

Krebbs said she thinks that demonstrates the play appeals to men and women, despite its all-female cast.

“The women in the play speak very endearingly of the men in their lives,” she said, adding that one of the central themes of “Steel Magnolias” is that men feel love, hurt and loss the same way women do.

“I think this appeals to all people,” she said. “It resonates because of its characters and themes – it’s the whole spectrum of the human condition from love to tragedy.”

Amanda McCaleb serves as the assistant director and stage manager for the production, while Jacqueline Ball is the assistant stage manager. Alhanna Valerio is the backstage crew member.

“Steel Magnolias” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The production continues Feb. 24-26. Tickets are $10 for seniors and students, and $12 for adults. Call 505-326-2839 or email teartsnm@gmail.com.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.