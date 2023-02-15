Calendar of events for Feb. 16 through Feb. 22

A welcome home party for the members of Team Guardian, a group of San Juan County Sheriff’s Office employees who recently rowed 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean, will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in the San Juan County Commission Chambers, 400 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec. The pubic is invited. Free.

A presentation on Indian rock writings will be delivered by Sam Hunter at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in the Event Room at the Bloomfield Multicultural Center, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Trivia Night will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-566-2210 or visit infoway.org.

“Frozen Jr.,” a presentation of the Heather McGuaghey Children’s Theatre, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 through Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Free. Call 505-599-1148.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106, in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Austin Van performs at the Lauter Haus Brewing Company, 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington, on Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5. Call 505-326-2337.

The Theater Ensemble Arts production of “Steel Magnolias” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students. The production continues Feb. 24-26. Call 505-326-2839 or email teartsnm@gmail.com.

Full Country performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 at Dino’s Mart & Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

The AZ Dreamers will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Lightning Rock performs at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Broadway for Brunch fundraiser will be presented at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Commons at Piedra Vista High School, 5700 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event features breakfast and performances of Broadway tunes by members of the Caliente Community Chorus. Tickets are $20 if purchased from a Caliente member and $21 online. A silent auction will be featured. Call 505-419-8295.

The Totah Lounge Music Series continues at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 in the lobby of the Totah Theater, 315 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington, with the Sandstoners performing songs of love and heartache. Tickets are $5 at fmtn.org/shows and include free bottled water, soft drinks and popcorn. A cash bar is available, and admission is limited to those 21 and older. Call 505-599-1148.

The Law Tigers Arenacross and Freestyle Show takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the McGee Park Memorial Coliseum, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Tickets are $10 and $20. Call 505-393-5222.

Comedy Night returns at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, with performances by Zach Abeyta and Josh Fournier. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show. Call 505-566-1205.

DJ Loko performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

The Cinematheque Series continues at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 in the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with a screening of “Selma.” Admission is $5, and San Juan College students are admitted free. Call 505-566-3430.

Line dancing classes are offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. Free.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Singo takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.