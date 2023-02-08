Calendar of events

Business After Hours, a presentation of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106, in Farmington. Cover is $5. Call 505-325-0279.

A microfarming fundamentals course led by staff members from The Potting Shed will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Tuition is $50. Call 505-402-1340.

Craft Night takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Participants will learn to make car charms. Free. Call 505-566-2210 or visit infoway.org.

Trivia night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

A Focus on Farmington coffee gathering will take place from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Connelly Hospitality House, 710 S. Lake Ave. in Farmington. Free. Everyone is welcome. Call 505-325-0279.

A Valentine lunch will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Call 505-599-1380.

A Hearty Party for kids ages 6 to 13 will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. Admission is $10 and includes pizza, games, music and a Valentine craft. Call 505-599-1184.

A prime rib dinner benefitting the Tres Rios Chapter of Habitat for Humanity will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. The event includes dinner, a silent auction and live music by the Desert Thunder Band. The event is sold out. Call 970-903-5505.

Nil, Heart Museum, Red Lotus and Ploom perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-326-2337.

The Country Feedback Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11 at Dino’s Mart and Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

Stillwater performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The JT Band performs at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Myles Harrison and Delmar White will perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Fruitland. Call 505-960-7000.

The O Shii Hearts Valentine’s Arts & Crafts Sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Farmington Indian Center, 100 W. Elm St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1524.

The No Limits Monster Trucks show takes place at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children at the gate.

The Daddy Daughter Ball takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event is sold out. Call 505-566-2480.

A singles awareness party will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec, with live music by Jose Villareal.

A Valentine dinner and dance will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Dinner is $7. Call 505-290-9795.

A Date Night dance will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Admission is $3. Call 505-599-1380.

“Our Planet Live in Concert” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $18 and $14. Call 505-599-1148 for visit fmtn.org/events.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Dem Dames will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Porter’s Restaurant, 2210 E. 20th St. Everyone is welcome. Email inerlite@sisna.com for more information.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Storyteller Eldrena Douma performs at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-599-1273 or visit infoway.org.

Line dancing classes are offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. Free.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

