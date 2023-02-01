Calendar of events

An opening reception for the “Whispers From the Land” exhibition of work by Molly Elkind and Patricia Joy will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Gallery on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The show remains on display through Feb. 24. Free. Call 505-566-3464.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Give Kids a Smile, the annual free dental clinic for children ages 5 to 12 presented by San Juan College dental hygiene program, will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at the Health and Human Performance Center on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Care includes cleanings, X-rays, fillings and more. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No walk-ins. Call 505-566-3126 to make an appointment.

“Tyrannosaurus Meet the Family,” a traveling exhibition of tyrannosaurus fossils, models and interactive elements from the Australian Museum, opens at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Admission is $10. The exhibition remains on display through April 26. Call 505-599-1174.

Family Bingo and Pizza Night takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. Admission is $6 in advance or $8 at the door and includes dinner and prizes for the winners. Call 505-599-1184.

Microband karaoke will be featured at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Dino’s Mart and Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

Breezin’ performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Most Wanted performs at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Ben Gibson performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Dave Mensch performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Clancy’s Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-325-8176.

A Lifetime to Overcome performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Dino’s Mart and Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Farmington Action Team meets at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Everyone is welcome. Call 505-326-7602.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Line dancing classes are offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. Free.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan County Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Farmington Civic Center for a presentation by author Connie Nordstrom on her book “Greenlawn, a History of Farmington’s Pioneer Cemetery, Established 1896.” Everyone is welcome. Free.

Singo takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.