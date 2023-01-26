San Juan Chorale seeking new members ahead of early-spring performances

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — A choral group in Farmington is recruiting new members as it continues rehearsals ahead of a pair of performances it has planned in late March.

The San Juan Chorale, under the direction of Linda Edwards, will rehearse at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 at Bethany Christian Church, 711 E. 30th St. in Farmington. Anyone interested in joining the group should reach out to Edwards before then via email at lindae680@gmail.com.

There is no cost to join the group, and membership is open to anyone age 15 or older. But Edwards said it is preferred that vocalists or instrumentals have some degree of experience in performing a medium to high level of music. Anyone applying for membership after this weekend will not be accepted, she said.

The group will perform a program of material by composer Paul Basler, including Missa Brevis and Missa Kenya, during its concerts March 25 through March 26 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 211 W. 20th St. in Farmington. Admission to the concert is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit a local nonprofit organization.

