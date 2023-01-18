Calendar of events

An open mic night hosted by Efrain Oquita will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. The theme is gangsters and prohibition. Free. Snacks are provided. Call 505-599-1276 or visit infoway.org.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

A Focus on Farmington coffee gathering presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce will take place at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the Artifacts Gallery, 302 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Everyone is welcome. Call 505-325-0279.

Keshjee’, the Navajo Shoe Game, will be played at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the Farmington Indian Center, 100 W. Elm St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1524.

Rhythm Wild performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21 at Dino’s Mart & Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

Joker’s Wild performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Full Country performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Four Corners Gymnastics Invitational, a meet featuring athletes from all over New Mexico and surrounding states, will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Admission is $10. Call 505-419-0124.

The Farmington Wedding Show takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event features dozens of industry vendors. Tickets are $5. Call 970-375-4599.

The Totah Lounge Music Series begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 in the lobby of the Totah Theater, 315 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington, with live music by the Sandstoners performing a night of music by and related to Elvis Presley. Complimentary soft drinks, popcorn and nuts will be served, while Clancy’s will offer a cash bar. Tickets are $5 at fmtn.org/shows. Call 505-599-1148.

The Cinematheque Series continues at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 with a screening of “Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi” in the Gonnie Gotsch Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $5 at the door, but anyone dressing as a “Star Wars” character will be admitted free. Call 505-566-3430.

DJ Loko performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

A career fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Upper Fruitland. Call 505-960-7000.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Navajo code talker Peter MacDonald delivers a lecture at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-566-2204 or visit infoway.org.

Line dancing classes are offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. Free.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story, a concert-style theater show relating the journey and music of the legendary folk-rock duo, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $18 and $14. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org/shows.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Singo takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

BYU Living Legends, a dance company featuring the cultural heritage of North and South America, and the South Pacific, will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $20 and $25. Call 505-360-9822.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

