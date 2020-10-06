Check out these great horror movies from the 2010s as you get ready for Halloween

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

This last decade alone featured simple, yet effective, concepts that gave a new meaning to "horror," such as certain noises putting one in harm's way or exploiting one's past hardships.

Be sure to include these 2010s horror films as part of your scary movie marathon:

Don’t Breathe (2016)

A blind military veteran lives all by himself, having lost his child in a fatal car accident and living on a small fortune stemming from a wrongful death court settlement.

For three young burglars, it seems like an easy heist to pull off.

The scary part is they couldn’t have have been more wrong about the man and what he’s capable of.

He may be blind, but he has heightened senses of sound, touch and smell, and he’s physically strong. Plus, he has a vicious dog.

But what proves to be even scarier is that he’s constructed something in his basement that makes him a not-so innocent victim.

Trapped inside the man’s dark house, every tap, step or breath put the protagonists in danger — making the film even more tense and chilling.

It (2017)

Unlike the 1990 movie adaptation of the Stephen King tale, Pennywise is a genuinely frightening being in this version of the story.

Pennywise, a shape-shifting monster that predominantly takes the form of a clown, is a sinister, bloodthirsty creature lying in wait to abduct the next child and take their life-force — the macabre monster that’s depicted in the novel itself.

It’s darker, bloodier and more gut-wrenching than the 1990 version, and yet doesn’t lose sight of the coming-of-age element.

It reinforces one’s fear of clowns, and the visuals and music only add to the ominous tone that’s presented.

It’s like a nightmare that won’t end, and that’s why it’s such a scary tale.

Get Out (2017)

Jordan Peele, co-star of the Comedy Central television show Key and Peele, delivered a Best Picture nominee with his directorial debut — because the comedian touched on a number of thought-provoking topics that add up to something sinister.

Everything’s all inviting and cordial at first for the protagonist when he spends the weekend with his girlfriend’s family, then a series of unsettling events change everything.

Race and one’s past hardships are soon used against the main character, but not for the reasons one may think.

That’s what make the film unnerving.

A Quiet Place (2018)

If there’s one film where any and every loud noise can lead to death, this is it.

Day and night, creatures equipped with a heightened sense of hearing can hear everything from basic human conversations to the timer on a clock and an item falling to the ground.

The protagonists rely almost exclusively on sign language as means for communication, knowing the slightest utterance coming out of their mouths is a death wish.

It’s another basic human function arguably paramount to survival that can prove fatal. That’s what makes the film brilliant.

