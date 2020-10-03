Here are some 1990s horror films to watch for your October movie marathon

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

The 1990s was an interesting decade for horror. It not only took some time to reflect on past decades, but also launched certain sub-genres in horror films.

Here are a few notable 90s flicks to see:

Candyman (1992)

Say his name five times in the mirror, and the Candyman will appear.

Candyman, an imposing 6-foot-5 killer with a large hook for a hand, was thought to be an urban legend. But skeptics were proven wrong.

Not only does the title character make his intended victims freeze in almost hypnotic fear by his mere presence, but he also manages to ensure that person is blamed for his grisly deeds.

The sense of dread presented in the film is chilling.

Scream (1996)

At that time, this flick defied the traditional norms and clichés of slasher films as we knew it.

Rather than feature a killer that stalks and stabs their victims, this film’s killer guts victims and leaves their intestines dangling out. They also make other victims watch that person be gutted — all while taunting them by starting a game of horror movie trivia.

More:Here are some 1980s horror films to watch for your October movie marathon

And it gets scarier: the killer had seen their share of slasher films, learning how to cover their tracks and successfully pinning at least one murder on someone else.

It also mocks the traditional notion that drinking, doing drugs or having sex is an automatic death wish for characters.

Sometimes, thinking outside the box, breaking rules and keeping audiences guessing is necessary to establish something new, something different.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

There’s more than just the illusion of “found footage” of three student-filmmakers disappearing in a vast, spooky wooded area while making a documentary about a witch.

This “mock-umentary” delves into how one can easily lose their sanity.

Strange noises at night. The cold of October. Hunger. Sleep deprivation. Being completely lost in the woods, with seemingly no way out.

More:Here are some 1970s horror films to watch for your October movie marathon

The nonstop tension leads to inevitable conflict within the group, and the ominous trinkets they find along the way are bone-chilling.

The overwhelming feeling that they’re not alone in the black of night — night after night — is palpable and unsettling.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e