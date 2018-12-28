CLOSE Get to know NBC "The Voice" contestant Chevel Shepherd of Farmington. Wochit, Farmington Daily Times

Chevel Shepherd delivers a performance of "It's a Little Too Late" during Monday's night competition on "The Voice." (Photo: Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC)

SANTA FE - Chevel Shepherd, the winner of NBC’s “The Voice,” is scheduled to perform next week at the inauguration of New Mexico Gov.-elect Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Lujan Grisham’s office says Shepherd will perform “God Bless America” at the inaugural ceremony along with other songs at the two inaugural balls on Jan. 1.

The Democratic politician says Shepherd, a 16-year-old from Farmington, has made New Mexicans proud with her remarkable talent.

Shepherd was declared the winner of “The Voice” earlier this month after weeks of competition. Singer Kelly Clarkson was her coach.

Shepherd has said she also plans to schedule a concert in January in her hometown.

