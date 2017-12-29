LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Boys

Belen 76, El Paso-Cathedral (TX) 55

Taos 60, Sandia Prep 57

Bernalillo 87, West Las Vegas 59

Portales 66, Levelland (TX) 52

Santa Rosa 64, McCurdy 48

Dulce 57, Wingate 40

San Carlos (AZ) 94, Thoreau 82

Pecos 98, Mora 61

Monument Valley (Utah) 69, Mescalero Apache 61

Hobbs Holiday tournament, semifinals

Hobbs 92, Kirtland Central 60

Hirschi (TX) 51, Eldorado 47

Village of Los Lunas Holiday tournament semifinals (at Valencia)

Las Cruces 43, Los Lunas 38

Valencia 50, El Paso-Montwood (TX) 47

Rio Rancho tournament, finals

Española Valley 72, Rio Rancho 54

Rio Rancho tournament, third place

Hope Christian 69, Onate 67

Poe Corn tournament semifinals (Roswell)

Roswell 69, Artesia 53

Goddard 68, Lovington 33

Citizen’s Bank tournament semifinals (at Texico)

Texico 55, Newcomb 43

Farwell (TX) 52, Tularosa 45

Girls

Portales 59, Friona (TX) 34

Mescalero Apache 50, To’hajiilee 30

Elida 46, Dora 21

Tse’ Yi’ Gai 47, Pine Hill 44

Grady 56, Springer 55

Griegos Holiday Classic semifinals (at Clovis)

Piedra Vista 49, Amarillo-Randall (TX) 39

Farmington 56, Clovis 45

Village of Los Lunas tournament semifinals (at Valencia)

Bloomfield 50, Valencia 31

Los Lunas 38, Eldorado 34

Hobbs Holiday tournament, semifinals

Shiprock 37, Aztec 34

Hobbs 59, Canutillo (TX) 28

Holiday Hoopla Classic semifinals (Las Cruces)

Las Cruces 61, Centennial 37

Mayfield 31, Rio Rancho 19

Goddard Holiday Classic semifinals (Roswell)

El Paso Burges (TX) 62, Goddard 52 

Citizen’s Bank tournament semifinals (at Texico)

Texico 63, Santa Rosa 21

Robertson 25, Eunice 22

