Boys
Belen 76, El Paso-Cathedral (TX) 55
Taos 60, Sandia Prep 57
Bernalillo 87, West Las Vegas 59
Portales 66, Levelland (TX) 52
Santa Rosa 64, McCurdy 48
Dulce 57, Wingate 40
San Carlos (AZ) 94, Thoreau 82
Pecos 98, Mora 61
Monument Valley (Utah) 69, Mescalero Apache 61
Hobbs Holiday tournament, semifinals
Hobbs 92, Kirtland Central 60
Hirschi (TX) 51, Eldorado 47
Village of Los Lunas Holiday tournament semifinals (at Valencia)
Las Cruces 43, Los Lunas 38
Valencia 50, El Paso-Montwood (TX) 47
Rio Rancho tournament, finals
Española Valley 72, Rio Rancho 54
Rio Rancho tournament, third place
Hope Christian 69, Onate 67
Poe Corn tournament semifinals (Roswell)
Roswell 69, Artesia 53
Goddard 68, Lovington 33
Citizen’s Bank tournament semifinals (at Texico)
Texico 55, Newcomb 43
Farwell (TX) 52, Tularosa 45
Girls
Portales 59, Friona (TX) 34
Mescalero Apache 50, To’hajiilee 30
Elida 46, Dora 21
Tse’ Yi’ Gai 47, Pine Hill 44
Grady 56, Springer 55
Griegos Holiday Classic semifinals (at Clovis)
Piedra Vista 49, Amarillo-Randall (TX) 39
Farmington 56, Clovis 45
Village of Los Lunas tournament semifinals (at Valencia)
Bloomfield 50, Valencia 31
Los Lunas 38, Eldorado 34
Hobbs Holiday tournament, semifinals
Shiprock 37, Aztec 34
Hobbs 59, Canutillo (TX) 28
Holiday Hoopla Classic semifinals (Las Cruces)
Las Cruces 61, Centennial 37
Mayfield 31, Rio Rancho 19
Goddard Holiday Classic semifinals (Roswell)
El Paso Burges (TX) 62, Goddard 52
Citizen’s Bank tournament semifinals (at Texico)
Texico 63, Santa Rosa 21
Robertson 25, Eunice 22
